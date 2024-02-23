MI vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 23rd Feb, 2024 

The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals lock horns in the season opener of WPL 2024 on Friday, February 23, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The two teams were the standout sides in the inaugural edition of the league, meeting in a low-scoring thriller of a final in which the Mumbai Indians eventually came up trumps courtesy of a Nat Sciver-Brunt half-century. MI look every bit the strong side they were last season, and in fact, bolstered their bowling lineup with some shrewd auction signings.

The Capitals are also one of the most balanced sides in the league, and another favorite to lift the title this time around. Under the leadership of Meg Lanning, they'll look to go one step further this time around and lift the trophy.

This should be a cracking contest at a wonderful venue to play T20 cricket. On that note, let's look at a few surprise picks or differentials you can select in your Dream11 teams.

Jemimah Rodrigues has surprisingly low ownership heading into this match, and he could be a solid Dream11 differential for this match. The Indian batter didn't get enough batting opportunities up the order, but scored quickly in her limited chances.

The 23-year-old is a premier international batter and a crucial part of the Indian national team, and she's likely to slot in at No.4 for the Capitals. Having a player with such pedigree and esteem at a differential level of ownership is a great opportunity for Dream11 players.

She should be a safe and reliable differential pick.

Issy Wong (left) celebrating the wicket of Shefali Varma in a T20I in 2022.

The acquisition of Shabnim Ismail by the Mumbai Indians at the WPL 2024 auction has raised doubts about the security of Issy Wong's place in the starting XI, and being the bigger name, the Proteas pacer has plenty of ownership, making Issy Wong a real Dream11 differential.

However, the English pacer will likely start ahead of Shabnim because of her stellar performances last season. She finished as the joint-third-highest wicket-taker, picking up 15 wickets in ten matches at an outstanding bowling average of 14.00 and an economy rate of 6.46.

She's a deadly wicket-taker capable of picking up wickets at every stage of the game, and if she features in the playing XI, she's a must-have for this match.

#1 Amandeep Kaur (BOWL) (MI)

Highly rated left-arm wrist spinner Amandeep Kaur was an absolute steal for the Mumbai Indians at the auction, with the defending champions acquiring her services for a mere INR 10 Lakh.

The 21-year-old is coming off a stellar domestic season, with solid performances in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy and the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy. The wicket at the Chinnaswamy suits spinners more than Pacers, and wicket-taking spinners, especially wrist spinners, have a great record at the venue.

She could be a really solid Dream11 differential for this match.