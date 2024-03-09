MI vs GG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 9th March, 2024

Mumbai Indians will take on the Gujarat Giants in the 16th match of WPL 2024 tonight in Delhi. It is the sixth game of the season for the Giants, who sit last in the standings with only two points to their name.

On the other side, the Mumbai Indians are on the verge of qualifying for the WPL 2024 playoffs. MI are second in the standings right now with eight points from six matches. A victory in tonight's game will all but confirm Mumbai's place in the next round of the competition.

Both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants recorded a win in their respective previous encounters. While GG beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in a run-fest, MI defeated UP Warriorz by 42 runs.

Teams batting first have a 100% win record in the Delhi leg of WPL 2024, which is why the toss will be quite crucial tonight. Before the toss takes place and the Dream11 teams are locked in, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be differentials in tonight's fantasy contests.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner, Gujarat Giants

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner is yet to light up WPL 2024 with her batting performances. Gardner has only managed 92 runs in five matches at an average of 18.4. Her highest score this season has been 40.

Gardner will be keen to play a big knock for her team soon. She showed glimpses of returning to form during the final phase of the Bengaluru leg, but she started the Delhi leg with a duck because of which quite a few fans might be skeptical about picking her in their fantasy teams.

However, they should note that Gardner is an experienced player, who knows how to bounce back after a failure. If she gets going, she can not only score heaps of fantasy points by runs but also contribute by taking wickets.

#2 Phoebe Litchfield, Gujarat Giants

Fans of the Gujarat Giants team had high hopes from Australian batter Phoebe Litchfield when the team management signed her at the WPL 2024 Auction. However, Litchfield has struggled in Indian conditions, managing 80 runs in five innings at an average of 16.

Phoebe has a disappointing strike rate of 109.58, but Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney may continue to back her. Litchfield is enormously talented, and she is just one good knock away from regaining her touch. If she times the ball initially against Mumbai Indians, she can contribute well to the team's total and prove to be a differential in fantasy contests.

#3 Saika Ishaque, Mumbai Indians

Saika Ishaque did not have a great outing in the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2024, but she picked up a match-winning three-wicket haul in Mumbai Indians' previous match against the UP Warriorz.

If the organizers use the same wicket that hosted the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match last night, Ishaque can be a game-changer for the Mumbai Indians. The pitch was slightly too difficult to bat on, and it helped the spinners as well, which is why Ishaque can earn loads of points.