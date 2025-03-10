MI vs GG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – March 10, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Giants (GG) face off in the penultimate group-stage match of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 10. The three teams qualifying for the playoffs were confirmed on Saturday after RCB's defeat to UPW, with GG, MI, and the Delhi Capitals (DC) making the cut.

Nevertheless, the remaining two group-stage matches will be key in determining who finishes on the top of the points table, thereby earning direct entry to the Final.

After MI cruised to a win over GG in the reverse fixture, Ashleigh Gardner and Co. will want to get revenge and give themselves a chance at finishing first in the group stage while MI will want to make the most of their home advantage.

Let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could have a productive outing tonight.

#3 Parunika Sisodia (BOWL) (MI)

A young left-arm spinner who was a part of the 2025 U-19 World Cup-winning Indian side, Parunika Sisodia has broken into the MI ranks, featuring in the playing XI in three matches so far. The 19-year-old has bowled quite economically and picked up her first wicket of the season in a tight spell of 1/21 in three overs in MI's most recent fixture against UPW.

Parunika was incidentally a part of the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the WPL and was later signed up by MI as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar. The fact that Parunika was signed to replace such an influential player shows her quality.

GG doesn't have the best head-to-head record against MI, and a sub-par batting performance from them isn't out of the question. While she's yet to come alive in the WPL, Parunika Sisodia could be a handy Dream11 differential to add to your teams.

#2 Meghna Singh (BOWL) (GG)

Meghna Singh last played an international game for India in 2023.

Experienced Indian international Meghna Singh could be a solid Dream11 differential to include in your teams. The 30-year-old seamer is an integral part of the GG bowling unit, and after a slow start to her WPL 2025 campaign, she seems to have come alive in the last two matches.

Meghna picked up the big wicket of Deepti Sharma against the UP Warriorz and followed it up with a crucial three-wicket-haul in GG's big win over the current table toppers DC on Friday. Meghna bowled exclusively in the middle overs for GG and excelled in that role as an enforcer.

Seamers are always Dream11 assets with high point-scoring potential, and while a risky choice, Meghna Singh could continue her good run of form, rewarding her backers in the process.

#1 Yastika Bhatia (WK) (MI)

A demotion to the middle-order courtesy of a sub-par WPL 2025 season has seen Yastika Bhatia's Dream11 ownership levels drop considerably. The MI wicket-keeper was moved to No. 6 in MI's chase against UPW, allowing Amelia Kerr to open the batting instead.

The southpaw has had a dismal season, scoring only 48 runs in six innings. However, Yastika did seem quite comfortable in her new role as a middle-order batter, as she struck two crisp boundaries and coolly finished the game against the Warriorz.

Yastika has shown that she's a capable boundary-hitter and also affects plenty of dismissals behind the stumps. Despite not being in the best of form with the bat, she could end up securing a sizeable Dream11 haul in this match.

