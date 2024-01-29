MICT vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 29, 2024

MI Cape Town (MICT) and the Joburg Super Kings (JSK) lock horns in a must-win SA20 encounter on Monday, January 29, at Newlands in Cape Town.

The SA20 is well into the business end of the season, and while the top three seem more or less clear, it's the final playoff spot that will be hotly contested. JSK, MICT and the Pretoria Capitals (PC) are the three teams vying for that spot and only two points separate the bottom-placed JSK from PC in the fourth position.

That makes this match a crucial game with regards to playoffs qualification and JSK would do well to avoid a repeat of the reverse fixture. In that contest, Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton went bonkers as MICT scored a whopping 243/5 batting first.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

#3 Donovan Ferreira (WK) (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira in action in the 3rd T20I against India in December 2023

It was Donovan Ferreira's blitzkrieg that earned JSK their only win of the season, and since that 20-ball 56, the JSK wicket-keeper hasn't gotten an opportunity to bat. JSK are letting this powerhouse batter bat too deep down the order, and with a lot on the line in this match, they're likely to give him a promotion to No. 5 or even No. 4.

Cape Town has been a pretty balanced venue this season, but batting has been easier as the innings has progressed, and that bodes well for a finisher like Ferreira. Similar to how Heinrich Klaasen has been scoring points despite arriving late at the crease, Ferreira can also haul big both with the bat and due to his position behind the stumps.

Left-arm leg-spinner Thomas Kaber has had a solid SA20 campaign so far, picking up seven wickets at a bowling average of 15.57 and an economy rate of 6.81. Wrist spinners are always huge wicket-takers, especially against a batting lineup that has struggled throughout the season.

Kaber is a Dream11 differential with a very high points ceiling, and if need be, he can also contribute with the bat coming in at No. 8. If you have a spare spot in your team and are looking for a differential punt to go with, Thomas Kaber is the ideal choice.

Liam Livingstone has had a dismal SA20 outing so far, but in the defeat to Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC), Livingstone's promotion to No. 3 seemed like a wise decision on the part of MICT. While it didn't work out that great, Livingstone did send a couple of balls out of the ground, and on a better batting track, he could really tear apart the JSK bowlers if he manages to find his form.

A powerful all-rounder like Livingstone batting so high up the order is every Dream11 player's dream, and seeing his ownership falling to a differential level makes it even more exciting. While his batting position is by no means guaranteed, Livingstone could haul big if he continues batting at No. 3, and it seems like too good an opportunity to miss out on.