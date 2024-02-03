MICT vs PC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – February 3, 2024

On Saturday, February 3, MI Cape Town (MICT) will square off with Pretoria Capitals (PC) in the 28th match of the SA20 2024 at Newlands in Cape Town.

MI Cape Town defeated Pretoria Capitals in the previous game at their home ground on Thursday, February 1. Ryan Rickelton showcased his batting prowess by scoring a blistering 90 runs off 45 balls, accompanied by Dewald Brevis, who notched up an unbeaten half-century. Sam Curran and, in the final stretch, Kieron Pollard contributed to a formidable total of 248-4, marking one of the highest targets in SA20.

In response, Will Jacks provided a quick start for the Capitals with a brisk 26 off nine balls. However, Kagiso Rabada of Cape Town dismissed him in the third over. Despite Kyle Verreynne's remarkable unbeaten century from 52 balls, the Capitals fell short by 34 runs.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming MICT vs PC Dream11 match.

#3 Sam Curran (MICT) - 9.0 credits

Sam Curran of MICT (Credits:X/MICapeTown)

Sam Curran has been a reliable bowling all-rounder for MI Cape Town. He has made handy contributions with the bat regularly and also chipped in crucial wickets for his side. He scored 22 off 12 against the Capitals and also picked up a wicket.

So far, Sam has scored 154 runs at an average of 30.40. He has also taken five wickets while being quite expensive with the ball.

#2 Ryan Rickelton (MICT) - 8.0 credits

Ryan Rickelton in action (Credits: X/MICapeTown)

Ryan Rickelton, the current highest run-getter of SA20 2024, was brilliant in the previous game against the Capitals. He mustered 90 runs from 45 balls but couldn't convert it into 100, falling in the 90s for the third time this season.

Ryan averages 61.87 with an excellent strike rate of 176.15, making him one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain of your MICT vs PC Dream11 teams.

#1 Will Jacks (PC) - 9.0 credits

Will Jacks in action (Credits: X/PretoriaCapsSA)

Will Jacks has been the star player for Pretoria Capitals, hitting 244 runs in nine games as well as chipping in six wickets with the ball. In the previous game, he scored a quick-fire knock of 26 runs in just nine deliveries, including two fours and three sixes.

With a decent average of 30.54, Jacks will be an ideal choice for the captain/vice-captain of your MICT vs PC Dream11 teams.

