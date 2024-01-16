MICT vs SEC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan. 16, 2024

MI Cape Town takes on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in match 8 of SA20 2024 on Tuesday, January 16, at Newlands in Cape Town.

The home team come into this match on the back of a dominant win over the Joburg Super Kings at the Wanderers. Batting first, a 200-run opening stand from Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton paved the way for MICT domination, with the former getting to a hundred. Their bowlers completed the rout as they won by a whopping 98 runs.

As for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, they were well beaten by the Durban Supergiants in their second outing, with the first one getting washed out. The defending champions need to get a move on, but an away game against an in-form side won't be easy.

On that note, let's now look at three Dream11 differentials for this contest.

#3 Ottneil Baartman (BOWL) (SEC)

Ottneil Baartman went for runs in SEC's last outing on a batting paradise at Kingsmead in Durban. On a venue that's much better for bowlers, especially the seamers, he should have a significantly better outing.

He certainly has the pedigree and history of performing in the SA20 as he picked up 12 wickets in only seven games last season. While he can be expensive, he's usually a very reliable Dream11 pick. Given his low ownership, he's a quality Dream11 differential to consider.

#2 Jordan Hermann (BAT) (SEC)

Jordan Hermann's red-ball numbers are simply astounding.

Jordan Hermann should open the batting for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape along with the ultra-attacking Adam Rossington, and the formers' more conventional batting approach should suit this venue.

Newlands is a venue that offers some early assistance to the bowlers but eases out as the innings progresses, and that plays perfectly into the hands of someone like Jordan. He's someone who takes his time to settle down before playing his shots, and being an opener, he always has a high ceiling for points.

He's certainly a quality Dream11 differential to consider.

MI Cape Town's Dewald Brevis has a surprisingly low ownership heading into this match. The No. 3 batter hasn't scored much in their first two matches, but to be completely fair to him, he fell victim to brilliant catches on both those occasions.

Brevis is a great player of both spin and pace and coming in at No. 3 should give him enough time to settle down before unleashing his full range of shots, which is the way to go about batting at Newlands.

Acceleration usually begins post the 10-over mark, and that's where Brevis' aggression against the spinners will come in handy. Such a potent and dangerous player with low ownership is very rare to find, and Dream11 managers must be quick to include him in their teams.