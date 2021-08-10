MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women, Match 24

Manchester Originals women will take on London Spirit women in the 24th match of The Hundred women at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

With a single win from five matches so far, Manchester Originals women are seventh in the points table. They won their first match this season against Southern Brave women quite recently.

They’ll hope to build a winning run from here. Meanwhile, London Spirit women are sixth, having won two of their five matches so far.

MNR-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MNR-W XI

Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgie Boyce, Eleanor Threlkeld (WK), Kate Cross (C), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

LNS-W XI

Tammy Beaumont, Naomi Dattani, Heather Knight (C), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr (WK), Freya Davies, Sophie Munro

Match Details

MNR-W vs LNS-W, 24th Match

Date and Time: August 10, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be balanced and assist both the batters and bowlers equally. Swing bowlers could take advantage of the situation in the initial stages of the game while spinners could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today’s MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tammy Beaumont is a sensational wicketkeeper-batter and she has been in brilliant form over the last three matches.

Batters

Heather Knights is an extremely important player for the London Spirit. She has amassed 111 runs in The Hundred women and is expected to play a big knock once again.

All-rounders

Deandra Dottin has been one of the best performers for her side and should be included in the MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She has been crucial with both the bat as well as the ball.

Deepti Sharma has picked up three wickets over the last couple of matches. She is in excellent form at the moment.

Bowlers

Kate Cross got back to her best with a terrific performance against the Southern Brave women in the previous match.

Top 5 best players to pick in MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Deandra Dottin (LNS-W) – 256 points

Deepti Sharma (LNS-W) – 228 points

Heather Knight (LNS-W) – 208 points

Kate Cross (MNR-W) – 195 points

Emma Lamb (MNR-W) – 166 points

Important stats for MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Deandra Dottin: 104 runs and 3 wickets

Deepti Sharma: 6 wickets

Heather Knight: 111 runs

Kate Cross: 4 wickets

Emma Lamb: 40 runs and 3 wickets

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Today

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Mignon du Preez, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Emma Lamb, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Deandra Dottin, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

MNR-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Mignon du Preez, Georgie Boyce, Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Hannah Jones, Kate Cross, Danielle Gibson, Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Heather Knight, Vice-Captain: Hannah Jones

