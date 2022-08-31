MNR-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's 2022, Match 24

Manchester Originals Women (MNR-W) will take on Oval Invincibles Women (OVI-W) in the 24th game of The Hundred Women's tournament on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the MNR-W vs OVI-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

Oval Invincibles have played exceptionally well in the tournament, winning four of their last five games. Manchester Originals, meanwhile, have only won two of their last five games and are in fifth in the standings with four points.

Manchester Originals will look to win the game, but Oval Invincibles are a better team and should prevail.

MNR-W vs OVI-W Match Details

The 24th match of The Hundred Women's 2022 will be played on August 31 at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The game is set to take place at 7:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MNR-W vs OVI-W, Hundred Women's 2022, Match 24

Date and Time: August 31, 2022; 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester has a well-balanced pitch, which offers help to both bowlers and batters. The last game here was between Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals, where 301 runs were scored in 50 overs for the loss of five wickets.

MNR-W vs OVI-W Form Guide

MNR-W - Won two of their last five games

OVI-W - Won four of their last five games

MNR-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing XIs

MNR-W

No major injury update

Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite, Ami Campbell, Sophie Ecclestone, Lea Tahuhu, Kate Cross (c), Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Cordelia Griffith, Grace Potts, Hannah Jones

OVI-W

No major injury update

Lauren Winfield-Hill (wk), Suzie Bates, Alice Capsey, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Kira Chathli, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Shabnim Ismail, Sophia Smale

MNR-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Winfield (5 matches, 189 runs)

L Winfield, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for your Dream11 team. She bats in the top order and can also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

A Capsey (5 matches, 75 runs, 6 wickets)

A Capsey and S Bates are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. L Lee is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in today's game.

All-rounders

S Ecclestone (5 matches, 81 runs, 7 wickets)

S Ecclestone and E Lamb are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Macdonald is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Villiers (5 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Villiers and K Gross. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. E Gray is another good pick.

MNR-W vs OVI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ecclestone

S Ecclestone is one of the best all-rounders in the Manchester Originals squad. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She is the best captaincy pick for today's game. She has scored 81 runs and taken seven wickets in her last five games.

L Winfield

L Winfield is one of the top batters in the Oval Invincibles squad and bats in the top order. As the pitch is good for batting, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 189 runs in her last five games.

Five Must-Picks for MNR-W vs OVI-W, Match 24

S Ecclestone 81 runs and 7 wickets 371 points M Villiers 6 wickets 233 points A Capsey 75 runs and 6 wickets 320 points L Winfield 189 runs 329 points E Lamb 136 runs and 1 wicket 246 points

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Winfield

Batters: S Bates, L Lee, A Capsey

All-rounders: E Lamb, S Ecclestone, R Macdonald

Bowlers: M Villiers, K Cross, E Gray, S Smale

Manchester Originals Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Winfield

Batters: S Bates, L Lee, A Capsey

All-rounders: E Lamb, S Ecclestone

Bowlers: M Villiers, K Cross, E Gray, S Smale, H Emily Jones

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav