Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 10)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 began on January 10, with all the teams in Elite Group A, Group B and Group C playing a match each. The focus will now shift to Elite Group D, Group E and the Plate Group, with all teams in these groups playing their respective first matches on January 11.

Karnataka, Punjab and Railways occupy the top three spots in the Elite Group A points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The three teams put it across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura, respectively, and are placed in that order in the points table based on their run rates.

Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam are placed at the top of Elite Group B, with the net run rate as the differentiating factor. They defeated Odisha, Jharkhand and Hyderabad, respectively, on the first day of the tournament.

The top three positions in Group C of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are occupied by Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Baroda. The three outfits got the better of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, respectively, and are separated by their net run rates in the points table.

Following are the team standings in the three groups after the opening day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 -

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

C Hari Nishaanth has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Tamil Nadu opener smashed an unbeaten 92 against Jharkhand. The knock came at a decent strike rate of 143.75 and was studded with 8 fours and 3 sixes.

WATCH: 8 fours, 3 sixes and an impressive 92*! 👏👏



C Hari Nishaanth - the @TNCACricket opener - started off his tournament in some style. 👌👌 #JHAvTN #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Video 🎥👉: https://t.co/Te99dCYuLU pic.twitter.com/5dHd4d0jJ1 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 10, 2021

Amandeep Khare occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. The Chhattisgarh middle-order batsman scored an unbeaten 87 runs against Himachal Pradesh in a losing cause. He scored these runs at a strike rate of 145.00 with the help of 5 fours and the same number of maximums.

Dikshanshu Negi is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Uttarakhand right-handed batsman struck an unbeaten 77 against Baroda but could not take his team across the line. Negi's runs came at an acceptable strike rate of 135.08 and comprised 9 fours and a solitary hit over the rope.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Arzan Nagwaswalla was the highest-taker on Day 1 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Gujarat left-arm seamer scalped 6 wickets while conceding just 19 runs at an excellent economy rate of 5.42.

Gujarat won by 29 runs against Maharashtra in the first Match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Great performance by Arzan Nagaswalla, for his amazing spell of 6/19.@BCCIdomestic #sayedmushtaqalit20 #GCA #teamgujarat #BCCI #cricket pic.twitter.com/x7Z4dbGkuS — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) January 10, 2021

Ishan Porel was the second most successful bowler on the opening day of the tournament. The Bengal pacer accounted for 4 Odisha batsmen, conceding 26 runs in the bargain. Porel was taken for an average of 6.50 runs per over in his spell.

Akash Madhwal is among a host of bowlers who took three wickets apiece on the first day of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Uttarakhand medium pacer is placed third on the wicket-taking charts after he conceded just 16 runs in his spell, doing so at an outstanding economy rate of 4.00.