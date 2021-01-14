Most Runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 13)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 had its fourth day of action on January 13, with all the teams in Elite Group D and E, and the Plate Group playing their respective second encounters. Elite Group A, B and C outfits will be displaying their wares on Thursday, January 14.

Saurashtra and Rajasthan are placed at the top of the Elite Group D points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, with eight points each to their credit. The two teams have won both their encounters so far, with the former placed higher on the points table, courtesy of their much better net run rate.

Madhya Pradesh and Goa, with four points apiece, are the other teams to have won a match in the group and follow the two table-toppers in the points table. Services and Vidarbha bring up the rear of the Elite Group D points table, with reversals in both the encounters they have played thus far.

Delhi, Kerala and Haryana registered their second consecutive victories yesterday to maintain their hundred percent record in Elite Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The trio have eight points each to their name and are separated in the points table only by their respective net run rates.

Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai have been on the receiving end in their respective two encounters each and are yet to register a point in Elite Group E.

Bihar are perched at the top of the Plate Group points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They have eight points in their bag and are the only team to have won both their encounters in the group. Chandigarh and Nagaland follow them in the points table, with six points apiece, courtesy of a win and the abandoned encounter between the two sides.

Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur, with four points each, occupy the fourth to sixth spots in the group with a win and a loss each in their respective two encounters. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are the two teams yet to open their accounts in the Plate Group points table.

The team standings in all the six groups after the fourth day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Mohammed Azharuddeen has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Kerala opener has smashed 167 runs in the two matches he has played, with an unbeaten 137 against Mumbai being his top score. Azharuddeen's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 231.94 and feature 13 fours and as many sixes.

Star of the night - Mohammed Azharuddeen - lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a 54-ball 137* that helped Kerala secure a clinical 8-wicket win over Mumbai.👏👏#KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch how all the action unfolded 🎥👇https://t.co/VWU9MHY0S6 pic.twitter.com/Zr7DgLCYlK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

Vivek Singh slipped to the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. The Bengal opener has aggregated 154 runs with an unbeaten 100-run knock as his best effort. Singh has a decent strike rate of 155.55 and has struck 19 fours and five maximums.

Punit Bisht is placed third in the highest run-scorers chart of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Meghalaya skipper has blasted 147 runs in total, with his unbeaten 146 being the highest individual knock of the tournament thus far. Bisht has scored these runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 267.27. He has clubbed six fours apart from 17 hits over the rope.

Advertisement

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Arzan Nagwaswalla, Rahul Chahar and Darshan Nalkande, with eight wickets apiece, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 4 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They are placed in that order in the wicket-taking charts based on their averages.

Nagwaswalla of Gujarat has an outstanding economy rate of 5.06, and his spell of 6/19 is the best of the tournament to date. Chahar of Rajasthan has a best effort of 5/14 and has conceded an average of just 5.12 runs per over.

ICYMI: Rahul Chahar runs riot with 5/14 👍👍



The Rajasthan leg-spinner was on a roll with the ball and ran through the Madhya Pradesh batting unit, picking five wickets in his 4 overs. 👏👏 #MPvRAJ #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch his fine bowling display 🎥👇https://t.co/pOo6NbK3s1 pic.twitter.com/E2Cmkrk1mW — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

Vidarbha's Nalkande has returned figures of 4/20 as his best performance. However, he has been slightly expensive compared to the other two bowlers, with an economy rate of 7.42.