Mohammed Azharuddeen age, hometown, cricket stats and other details

Mohammed Azharuddeen blew away the Mumbai bowling attack at the Wankhede Stadium in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match on Wednesday (January 13). Azharuddeen's century powered the Kerala cricket team to an 8-wicket win over the hosts.

The Mumbai cricket team set a target of 197 runs for their rivals, riding on Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yashasvi Jaiswal's excellent starts. Tare emerged as their top-scorer with a 31-ball 42.

All-rounder Shivam Dubey scored 26 runs off 13 deliveries, while Siddhesh Lad hit a 12-ball 21 as Mumbai reached 196/7 in their 20 overs. Jalaj Saxena and KM Asif picked up three wickets each for Kerala.

In reply, Robin Uthappa and Mohammed Azharuddeen provided a magnificent start to the Kerala cricket team. While Uthappa lost his wicket in the tenth over, Azharuddeen attacked the opposition bowlers and completed his maiden T20 hundred off just 37 deliveries.

Fans have lauded the youngster for his brilliant performance in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Here are some exciting things you need to know about Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Mohammed Azharuddeen age

Wah Azharudeen , behtareen !



To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings.#SyedMushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/VrQk5v8PPB — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2021

Mohammed Azharuddeen was born on March 22, 1994. He will celebrate his 27th birthday in March.

Advertisement

Mohammed Azharuddeen hometown

Mohammed Azharuddeen was born in Thalangara region of Kerala's Kasaragod Town. His eldest sibling wanted the family to name him after former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammad Azharuddin.

Mohammed Azharuddeen cricket stats

I had seen an extraordinary player called Mohd Azharuddin many years ago. Now I am seeing another by the same name. Wow, he can play some shots! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 13, 2021

Mohammed Azharuddeen is a right-handed wicket-keeper batsman. He made his domestic cricket debut for Kerala in a first-class match against Goa on November 15, 2015. Since then, he has played 22 first-class games, 24 List-A matches, and 20 T20s.

Speaking of his record in the T20s, Azharuddeen's highest score in this format was 47, heading into the match against Mumbai. However, he broke multiple records to register his second domestic century across all formats for Kerala.

The IPL franchises definitely noted the youngster's performances and might show interest in him at the upcoming auction.