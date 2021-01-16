Most Runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 15)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 had its sixth day of action on January 15, with all the teams in Elite Group D and E, and the Plate Group playing their respective third encounters. Elite Group A, B and C sides will be playing their penultimate league stage matches on Saturday, January 16.

Saurashtra and Rajasthan occupy the top two spots in the Elite Group D points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, with 12 points each to their credit. Both teams have won all their three encounters to date. Saurashtra are placed higher on the points table because of their much superior net run rate.

Madhya Pradesh, with eight points, are placed third in Elite Group D, courtesy of a couple of wins and a loss thus far. While Goa have four points in their kitty.

Services and Vidarbha have suffered reversals in all their three encounters so far and occupy the last two spots in the Elite Group D points table.

Kerala and Haryana maintained their perfect record in Elite Group E of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The two teams have 12 points apiece, and are only separated in the points table because of their net run rates.

Delhi lost their first match yesterday after winning their first two encounters, and are placed behind the table-toppers in Elite Group E. Pondicherry, with four points, follow them in the points table after registering their first win of the tournament on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai bring up the rear of the Elite Group E points table. They are yet to open their accounts in the tournament and are out of contention for a quarter-final berth.

Bihar are perched atop the Plate Group points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They have 12 points to their name and are the only team to have won all their three matches in the group. Chandigarh and Nagaland, with 10 points apiece, are also unbeaten so far. But the encounter between the two sides was abandoned.

Manipur, with eight points, are placed fourth in the Plate Group points table, courtesy of their two wins apart from a loss. Meghalaya and Sikkim are the other teams to have registered a win the group and have four points each in their respective kitties.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have come up short in all their three encounters thus far to occupy the last two positions in the Plate Group points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The team standings in all the six groups after the sixth day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Avi Barot has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Saurashtra opener has smashed 239 runs in the three matches he has played, with 122 being his top score. Barot's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 197.52 and include 25 fours and 11 sixes.

Sheldon Jackson occupies the second spot in the run-scoring charts. The Pondicherry wicket-keeper-batsman has amassed 205 runs thus far with an unbeaten 106 as his best effort. Jackson has an excellent strike rate of 176.72 and has struck 17 fours and 13 maximums.

Sheldon Jackson's sensational hundred and Paras Dogra's quickfire half-century help Pondicherry beat Andhra in a run-fest. 👌👌 #CAPvAP #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch the highlights of the match 🎥👇https://t.co/5PdB3JYDj2 pic.twitter.com/wcldYhYbks — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2021

Prabhsimran Singh has slipped to the third position in the highest run-scorers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Punjab wicket-keeper-batsman has accumulated 195 runs in the three knocks he has played with an unbeaten 89 as his highest score. Singh has scored his runs a decent strike rate of 147.72, with the help of 15 fours and 12 hits across the boundary.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Ishan Porel continues to be the tournament's highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Bengal pacer has scalped 11 wickets in the three matches he has played. He has a best effort of 4/24 and a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Rahul Chahar, Avesh Khan and Darshan Nalkande are the joint second-highest wicket-takers thus far. The trio have picked up 10 wickets apiece and are separated in the wicket-taking charts based on their averages.

Rajasthan's Chahar has a best spell of 5/14 and has been quite economical, having conceded an average of just 5.75 runs per over. Khan, from Madhya Pradesh, has returned figures of 5/17 as his best performance and has an impressive economy rate of 6.50.