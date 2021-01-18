Most runs, most wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 17)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 had its eighth day of action on January 17, with all the teams in Elite Group D and E as well as the Plate Group playing their penultimate league phase encounters. Elite Group A, B and C sides will be playing their final preliminary round matches on Monday, January 18.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra are stuck in a three-way tie at the top of the Elite Group D points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The three teams have twelve points each and will be fighting it out for a quarter-final berth on the final day of the league stage.

Goa, with eight points, are placed fourth in the Elite Group D points table. Services is the other team to have won a match in the group and are placed just above Vidharbha, who are yet to register a point in the tournament.

Haryana are perched atop the Elite Group E points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They have registered wins in all their fours matches and are primed to reach the knockout stage from the group.

4⃣ Matches

4⃣ Wins

1⃣6⃣ Points



Haryana's winning juggernaut continues as they seal their fourth win on the bounce after beating Delhi by five wickets. 👏👏 #HARvDEL #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FZZiIyWsJf pic.twitter.com/0PiNfmW4Zx — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 17, 2021

Kerala, with twelve points to their credit, occupy the second spot in Elite Group E. Delhi and Pondicherry are placed third and fourth in the points table, with both teams having won and lost a couple of matches each.

Andhra Pradesh put it across Kerala yesterday to register their first win of the tournament. They will be facing Mumbai, the bottom-placed team in the group, in their final league stage encounter.

Bihar continued their winning spree to remain at the top of the Plate Group points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. They have sixteen points in their kitty, and a win in their last encounter will guarantee them a quarter-final spot.

Chandigarh and Nagaland have also not lost a match in the tournament but were unfortunate that their encounter was abandoned. Manipur and Meghalaya, with eight points apiece, are placed fourth and fifth in the group and are out of contention for a knockout berth.

Sikkim have won a solitary encounter for the four points in their kitty. Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have suffered defeats in all their four encounters so far to occupy the last two positions in the Plate Group points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Advertisement

The team standings in all the six groups after the eighth day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and bowling charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Advertisement

Prabhsimran Singh continues to be the highest run-scorer of the tournament after the eighth day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman has aggregated 268 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 89 as his highest score. Singh's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 150.56 and include 19 fours and 18 sixes.

Avi Barot occupies the second spot in the run-scoring charts. The Saurashtra opener has smashed 258 runs thus far, with 122 being his best effort. Barot has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 184.28, with the help of 29 fours and 11 maximums.

9⃣3⃣ off 4⃣4⃣ against Vidarbha 👍

1⃣2⃣2⃣ off 5⃣3⃣ against Goa 👏



DO NOT MISS: Avi Barot hammers 1⃣1⃣ fours & 7⃣ sixes to slam a whirlwind 122 against Goa. 👌💪#GOAvSAU #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch that spectacular knock 🎥👇https://t.co/b4pHkDCfke pic.twitter.com/XP2MApp53z — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 15, 2021

Narayan Jagadeesan has slipped to the third spot in the highest run-scorers list of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The Tamil Nadu opening batsman has accumulated 244 runs, with an unbeaten 78 as his top score. Jagadeesan has an acceptable strike rate of 146.10 and has struck 18 fours apart from 13 hits across the boundary.

Most Wickets

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Ishan Porel still occupies the top spot in the wicket-taking charts after Day 8 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The lanky Bengal pacer has accounted for thirteen wickets in the four matches he has played. He has a spell of 4/24 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 7.37.

Avesh Khan is the second-highest wicket-taker, with eleven wickets to his name. The Madhya Pradesh seamer has a best effort of 5/17, although he has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 7.87 runs per over.

Lukman Meriwala is among six bowlers who have taken ten wickets each in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 thus far. He is placed higher than the rest of the five bowlers, courtesy of his better average.

The Baroda left-arm pacer has a sensational spell of 5/8 as his best figures. He also has an exceptional economy rate of 5.10.