MUM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy, Match 20

Mumbai will be up against Hyderabad in the 20th match of the Ranji Trophy at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUM vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Mumbai won their opening match against Andhra by nine wickets and are second in the Elite Group B points table.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, drew their opening match against Tamil Nadu and are sixth in the Elite Group B points table.

MUM vs HYD Match Details

The 20th match of the Ranji Trophy will be played on Dec 20 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The match is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM vs HYD, Ranji Trophy, Match 20

Date and Time: December 20, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

MUM vs HYD Pitch Report

The track at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground is a balanced one. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Matches Drawn: 4

Average first innings score: 300

Average second innings score: 285

MUM vs HYD Form Guide (Last match)

Mumbai: W

Hyderabad: D

MUM vs HYD probable playing 11s for today’s match

MUM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MUM Probable Playing 11

Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, and Siddharth Raut.

HYD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

HYD Probable Playing 11

Prateek Reddy, Bhavesh Seth, Dheeraj Goud, Rahul Buddhi, Chandan Sahani, Abhirath Reddy, Alankrit Agarwal, Samhith Reddy, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ajay Dev Goud, and Mehrdtra Vishal Shashank.

MUM vs HYD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Hardik Tamore (1 match, 10 runs, Strike Rate: 26.32)

Hardik didn’t make a big impression in the first match but will be looking to change things around today. He managed to score only 10 runs in the opening match.

Top Batter pick

Yashasvi Jaiswal (1 match, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 53.91)

Brevis batted superbly in the opening match, mustering 62 runs at a strike rate of 53.91 for Mumbai. He is expected to play another big innings in this game.

Top All-rounder pick

Shams Mulani (1 match, 10 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 66.67 and Economy Rate: 2.93)

Mulani is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. He picked up three wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 2.93, while also scoring 10 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Tanay Thyagarajan (1 match, 2 wickets and 97 runs, Economy Rate: 4.24 and Strike Rate: 60.63)

Tanay can pick up wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable option for your fantasy team. He picked up two wickets and scored 97 runs in the first match.

MUM vs HYD match captain and vice-captain choices

Shams Mulani

Shams is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he is a skilled batter who also adds value with his bowling skills. He picked up three wickets and scored 10 runs in the opening match.

Ravi Teja

Ravi is one of his team's most promising prospects who contributed nicely in the first match, scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 77.78.

5 Must-picks with players stats for MUM vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Tanay Thyagarajan - 2 wickets and 97 runs in 1 match

Tanmay Agarwal - 181 runs in 1 match

Mickil Jaiswal - 150 runs in 1 match

Ravi Teja - 84 runs in 1 match

Shams Mulani - 3 wickets and 10 runs in 1 match

MUM vs HYD match expert tips

Tanay Thyagarajan could prove to be a wise choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.

MUM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

MUM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction - Ranji Trophy

MUM vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hardik Tamore

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Tilak Varma, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Tanush Kotian, Ravi Teja, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Tanay Thyagarajan, B Punnaiah

MUM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

MUM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction - Ranji Trophy

MUM vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Prateek Reddy

Batters: Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Mickil Jaiswal, Shams Mulani Ravi Teja

Bowlers: Kartikeya Kak, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Tanay Thyagarajan.

