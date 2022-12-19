MUM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy, Match 20

Mumbai will be up against Hyderabad in the 20th match of the Ranji Trophy at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUM vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.
Mumbai won their opening match against Andhra by nine wickets and are second in the Elite Group B points table.
Hyderabad, on the other hand, drew their opening match against Tamil Nadu and are sixth in the Elite Group B points table.
MUM vs HYD Match Details
The 20th match of the Ranji Trophy will be played on Dec 20 at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The match is set to take place at 9:30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
MUM vs HYD, Ranji Trophy, Match 20
Date and Time: December 20, 2022, 9.30 am IST
Venue: Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.
MUM vs HYD Pitch Report
The track at the Bandra Kurla Complex Ground is a balanced one. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 1
Matches won by bowling first: 0
Matches Drawn: 4
Average first innings score: 300
Average second innings score: 285
MUM vs HYD Form Guide (Last match)
Mumbai: W
Hyderabad: D
MUM vs HYD probable playing 11s for today’s match
MUM Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
MUM Probable Playing 11
Hardik Tamore, Prasad Pawar, Ajinkya Rahane, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Musheer Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, and Siddharth Raut.
HYD Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
HYD Probable Playing 11
Prateek Reddy, Bhavesh Seth, Dheeraj Goud, Rahul Buddhi, Chandan Sahani, Abhirath Reddy, Alankrit Agarwal, Samhith Reddy, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ajay Dev Goud, and Mehrdtra Vishal Shashank.
MUM vs HYD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Hardik Tamore (1 match, 10 runs, Strike Rate: 26.32)
Hardik didn’t make a big impression in the first match but will be looking to change things around today. He managed to score only 10 runs in the opening match.
Top Batter pick
Yashasvi Jaiswal (1 match, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 53.91)
Brevis batted superbly in the opening match, mustering 62 runs at a strike rate of 53.91 for Mumbai. He is expected to play another big innings in this game.
Top All-rounder pick
Shams Mulani (1 match, 10 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 66.67 and Economy Rate: 2.93)
Mulani is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. He picked up three wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 2.93, while also scoring 10 runs.
Top Bowler pick
Tanay Thyagarajan (1 match, 2 wickets and 97 runs, Economy Rate: 4.24 and Strike Rate: 60.63)
Tanay can pick up wickets regularly and can be quite useful with the bat, making him a valuable option for your fantasy team. He picked up two wickets and scored 97 runs in the first match.
MUM vs HYD match captain and vice-captain choices
Shams Mulani
Shams is a dependable bet for the captaincy as he is a skilled batter who also adds value with his bowling skills. He picked up three wickets and scored 10 runs in the opening match.
Ravi Teja
Ravi is one of his team's most promising prospects who contributed nicely in the first match, scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 77.78.
5 Must-picks with players stats for MUM vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Tanay Thyagarajan - 2 wickets and 97 runs in 1 match
Tanmay Agarwal - 181 runs in 1 match
Mickil Jaiswal - 150 runs in 1 match
Ravi Teja - 84 runs in 1 match
Shams Mulani - 3 wickets and 10 runs in 1 match
MUM vs HYD match expert tips
Tanay Thyagarajan could prove to be a wise choice for your fantasy team considering his recent form.
Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this MUM vs HYD match, click here!
MUM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League
MUM vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Hardik Tamore
Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Tilak Varma, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders: Tanush Kotian, Ravi Teja, Shams Mulani
Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Tanay Thyagarajan, B Punnaiah
MUM vs HYD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League
MUM vs HYD Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Prateek Reddy
Batters: Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma
All-rounders: Mickil Jaiswal, Shams Mulani Ravi Teja
Bowlers: Kartikeya Kak, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Tanay Thyagarajan.