MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Mumbai Indians Women (MUM-W) squaring off against Gujarat Giants Women (GJ-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Gujarat Giants Women have won 4 of their 8 league stage matches while Mumbai Indians Women have won 5 of their last 8 matches. These two teams recently played the 19th match of the tournament on March 10 which was won by Mumbai Indians Women by 9 wickets.

These two teams have played seven head to head matches. Gujarat Giants Women have won two matches while Mumbai Indians Women have won five matches.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Match Details

The Eliminator match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on March 13 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM-W vs GJ-W, Eliminator match

Date and Time: 13th March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, where a total of 387 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Form Guide

MUM-W - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

GJ-W - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

MUM-W vs GJ-W Probable Playing XI

MUM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

GJ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharati Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh

MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will open the innings for Gujarat Giants Women and can make the best use of the powerplay overs. She has smashed 231 runs in the last eight matches. Yastika Bhatia is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Harleen Deol will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 200 runs in the last eight matches. Phoebe Litchfield is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver Brunt

Nat Sciver Brunt and Hayley Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Nat Sciver Brunt will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 416 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last eight matches. Ashleigh Gardner is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kashvee Gautam and Shabnim Ismail Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Shabnim Ismail will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 7 wickets in the last eight matches. Tanuja Kanwer is another good bowler for today's match.

MUM-W vs GJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for Mumbai Indian Women, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 227 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last eight matches.

Nat Sciver Brunt

Nat Sciver Brunt is another crucial pick from the Mumbai Indians Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 416 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last eight matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for MUM-W vs GJ-W, Eliminator match

Hayley Matthews

Amelia Kerr

Nat Sciver Brunt

Ashleigh Gardner

Deandra Dottin

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: H Deol, H Kaur

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, A Gardner, A Kerr, D Dottin, K Gautam

Bowlers: T Kanwer, S Ismail

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: H Kaur

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, A Gardner, A Kerr, D Dottin, K Gautam, A Kaur

Bowlers: T Kanwer, S Ismail

