MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 19

The 19th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Mumbai Indians Women (MUM-W) square off against Gujarat Giants Women (GJ-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both the teams have already qualified for the playoffs and will now try to finish as the table toppers. Gujarat Giants have won four of their last seven matches while Mumbai Indians have won four of their last six matches. These two teams recently played the 5th match of the tournament, which Mumbai won by five wickets.

These two teams have played six head to head matches. Gujarat have won two matches while Mumbai have won four.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Match Details

The 19th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on March 10, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The game will start at 7.30pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MUM-W vs GJ-W, 19th match

Date and Time: March 10, 2025, 7.30pm IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the season at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The venue is often considered good for batters though spinners are seen dominating in the second innings. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture as the pitch will be fresh and no cracks might be there. The last WT20I match played here was between Australia Women and India Women, where a total of 338 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Form Guide

MUM-W - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

GJ-W - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

MUM-W vs GJ-W Probable Playing XI

MUM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

GJ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Phoebe Litchfield, Bharati Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra, Meghna Singh.

MUM-W vs GJ-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney will be the safer wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of her power shots in the powerplay. She has already smashed 224 runs in the last seven matches. Yastika Bhatia is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Harleen Deol will bat in the middle order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 200 runs in the last seven matches. Phoebe Litchfield is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver Brunt

Nat Sciver Brunt and Hayley Matthews are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their sides in today's match. Nat Sciver Brunt will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 309 runs and taken eight wickets in the last six matches. Ashleigh Gardner is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Kashvee Gautam and Shabnim Ismail. Shabnim Ismail has taken five wickets in the last six matches. Tanuja Kanwer is another good bowler for today's match.

MUM-W vs GJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 181 runs and taken nine wickets in the last six matches.

Nat Sciver Brunt

Nat Sciver Brunt is one of the most crucial picks from the Mumbai Indians Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 309 runs and taken eight wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for MUM-W vs GJ-W, 19th match

Hayley Matthews

Amelia Kerr

Nat Sciver Brunt

Ashleigh Gardner

Deandra Dottin

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: H Deol, H Kaur

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, A Gardner, A Kerr, D Dottin

Bowlers: T Kanwer, S Ismail, K Gautam

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: H Deol, H Kaur

All-rounders: H Matthews, N Sciver Brunt, A Gardner, A Kerr, D Dottin, A Kaur

Bowlers: S Ismail, K Gautam

