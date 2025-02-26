MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 26, 2025

WPL 2025 action will continue at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, February 26. Inaugural champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the in-form UP Warriorz (UPW) in the upcoming match of the tournament.

Ad

MI and UPW have registered two wins each so far in WPL 2025. While MI have played three matches, UPW have completed four of their eight matches in the league stage.

Both UPW and MI defeated defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their last outings. UPW have bounced back well after a winless Vadodara leg. They will be keen to complete a hat-trick of wins in Bengaluru.

Before the first ball of the match between MI and UPW is bowled, here's a look at the three players fantasy users can pick as differentials in their Dream11 teams.

Ad

Trending

MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match

#3 Tahlia McGrath (ALL) (UP-W)

With so many quality all-rounders available for selection in the Dream11 teams for the upcoming WPL 2025 match, quite a few fans will be skeptical about picking Tahlia McGrath in the team. McGrath is a top-class player, but she has not been at her best in the ongoing WPL season.

Ad

In fact, in the last match between UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, McGrath got out for a duck. Although McGrath has not scored big in WPL 2025 so far, fans should not forget that she has scored a total of 354 runs in her Women's Premier League, with her highest score being 90*.

A big knock is just around the corner for the Australian all-rounder. Expect her to step up and deliver the goods for the UP Warriorz team soon.

Ad

#2 Kranti Gaud (BOWL) (UP-W)

Another UP Warriorz player to earn a place on this list is pacer Kranti Gaud. She has been quite inconsistent with the ball for the UP Warriorz, but in the match against the Delhi Capitals, Gaud scalped four wickets and finished with 144 fantasy points.

In the other three matches, Gaud did not earn more than 15 fantasy points. Thus, many fantasy users will likely ignore her for the fantasy teams. However, they should note that Gaud's four-wicket haul against DC came at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium only, which is the venue for UP Warriorz's upcoming match against the Mumbai Indians.

Ad

#1 Amanjot Kaur (ALL) (MI-W)

Amanjot Kaur surprised many fans by winning the Player of the Match award in the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She took a three-wicket haul with the ball and followed it up with an unbeaten 27-ball 34 that helped MI prevail over RCB in a last-over thriller.

Despite earning 156 fantasy points in the last match, Amanjot is not among the top four all-rounders selected in the Dream11 teams based on popularity at the time of writing. The likes of Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Chinelle Henry, and Grace Harris have been preferred ahead of her.

Kaur proved in the last match that she can be a difference-maker in the fantasy contests. It will not be a bad move to select her in the Dream11 fantasy teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️