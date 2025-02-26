MUM-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 26, 2025

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will battle in the 11th match of WPL 2025 on February 26. Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium will play host to this fixture.

It is the fourth match of the season for MI, who have registered two wins and a defeat so far in the competition.

On the other side, UPW have recorded two victories, but they have played four matches.

Both UPW and MI have defeated home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ongoing WPL tournament. Hence, both teams will be confident ahead of this clash.

Before MI and UPW lock horns with each other in Bengaluru, here's a quick look at the three players who fantasy users can pick as captain or vice-captain of their respective Dream11 teams.

#3 Deepti Sharma (ALL) (UP-W)

UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma is the most reliable option for captaincy or vice-captaincy among all players of her team. Sharma bowls four overs of spin and bats at number three, making her a go-to option for captaincy or vice-captaincy in the Dream11 teams.

Sharma had an average outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this week. She went for 42 runs in four overs, but she bagged the crucial wicket of Smriti Mandhana. With the bat, Sharma scored a quickfire 13-ball-25 before losing her wicket to Sneh Rana.

Considering the batting position and bowling contribution of Deepti Sharma, she is likely to score loads of fantasy points for the Dream11 teams. Thus, she is worth considering as captain or vice-captain in the fantasy contests.

#2 Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MUM-W)

Caribbean all-rounder Hayley Matthews has been quite impressive for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Women's Premier League tournament. She has featured in the Dream Team of all three matches that MI have played in WPL 2025.

Matthews averages 90.33 fantasy points per match this season. Thus, it makes her one of the top picks for captaincy in the fantasy contests. Matthews was at her best against the Gujarat Giants during the Vadodara leg as she scored 138 fantasy points.

If Matthews produces a similar all-round show against UP Warriorz, she can make a huge difference as captain or vice-captain in fantasy contests.

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MUM-W)

The best option for captaincy or vice-captaincy in the fantasy contests for the upcoming WPL match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be Nat Sciver-Brunt. She won the Player of the Match award the last time MI and UPW battled each other in the league.

It was during the WPL 2024 season, where Sciver-Brunt scored 45 runs and took two wickets to help MI defeat UPW. She hit eight fours in her 31-ball 45. Later in the match, the MI all-rounder dismissed Poonam Khemnar and Sophie Ecclestone to guide Mumbai to a 42-run victory.

Nat has been in incredible form in WPL 2025 as well. She averages 164 fantasy points per match, which makes her the top choice for captaincy.

