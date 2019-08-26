MW vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match- 25th August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

We have almost reached the business end of the eighth edition of the Karnataka Premier League and Mysuru Warriors will be taking on Ballari Tuskers at their home ground in Mysore on Monday, 25th August.

With just a solitary win to go along with two losses and two no results, this has not been an ideal tournament for Mysuru at all. With Hubli and Bengaluru also on four points, Mysuru will badly require a win from this fixture. The team will also look to carry forward the confidence that would been taken from the dominating nine-wicket win over Hubli on Sunday night. A key player in the form of Aniruddha Joshi also finally came back to form and that would come as a huge relief for Mysuru.

Their opponent for the day, Ballari rode on the back of a magical performance from Krishnappa Gowtham to post a 70 run-victory against Shivamogga in the last match. With that win, they also climbed to the top of the points table with eight points from five games.

Squads to choose from

Mysuru Warriors: Amit Verma (C), Aniruddha Joshi, J Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Shoaib Manager, M Venkatesh, Devaiah KS, KV Siddharth, Kushal Wadhwani, Vinay N Sagar, Saurabh Yadav, Manjesh Reddy, Sankalp Shettinavar, BU Shivkumar, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Jayesh Babu, Kishan Bedare, Dega Nischal.

Ballari Tuskers: CM Gautam (C), Devdutt P, CA Karthik, Abhishek Reddy, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prasidh Krishna, Pradeep T, Abrar Kazi, KP Appanna, Mohammad N Nizar, Bhavesh Gulecha, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Ruchir Joshi, Santok Singh, Vishnu Priyan, Gaurav Dhiman, Sharath Srinivas, Suraj Reddy, Sharana Basawa.

Playing XI Updates

Both teams are expected to go in with the same line-ups.

Mysuru Warriors: Vinay Sagar (WK), KV Siddharth, Aniruddha Joshi, Amit Verma (C), Manjesh Reddy, Shoaib Manager, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Venkatesh Muralidhara, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Kushaal Wadhwani.

Ballari Tuskers: CM Gautam, Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, CM Gautam (C & WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, CA Karthik, Zeeshan A Sayyad, Srinivas Sharath, Abrar Kazi, Bhavesh Gulecha, Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

Mysuru Warriors Vs Ballari Tuskers, Karnataka Premier League, 19th Match

25th August, 7.00 PM IST

SNR Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch and Weather Report

With much better weather in Mysore, the pitches are also expected to be more friendly for the batsmen. With both chasing teams posting wins on Sunday, it wouldn't wise to go against that.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Vinay Sagar will be the lone pick from this section. Mysuru sent the 22-year-old to open the batting on Sunday and he repaid the faith with a superb 51-run knock.

Batsmen: Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal and KV Siddharth will be the three batting choices for this match. All three of them have had a terrific time at the KPL this year.

Ballari's duo of Reddy and Padikkal have scored 185 and 166 runs respectively to feature in the Top five run-scorers list. While Reddy opens the batting, Padikkal mostly bats at No. 3 or 4.

Meanwhile, Mysuru's KV Siddharth has had a bumper tournament with 247 runs in five matches to top the scoring charts at this moment.

All-rounders: Guess who should be the first name on the Dream11 teamsheet? Ofcourse, after a match where he scored 135 runs to go along with an eight-wicket haul, K Gowtham should be a no-brainer.

Apart from Gowtham, seam-bowling all-rounder CA Karthik will also be a good option. Even though skipper CM Gautam displaced him as the team's opener, Karthik should still be a valuable pick. So far, he has scored 73 runs and picked up six wickets in five matches.

From the Mysuru side, Aniruddha Joshi and J Suchith will be the two picks. While Joshi ended a bad run of form with his 46-run blitz against Hubli, Suchith has had a relatively silent tournament. So far, the left-arm spinner has taken four wickets in five games.

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Abrar Kazi and Vyshak Vijaykumar will be the three bowlers for this game.

Prasidh has had a superb tourney wherein he has picked up seven wickets in five matches. He sits only below his teammate K Gowtham in the wicket-taking charts. With Ballari using Prasidh during the Powerplay and death overs, two phases which regularly witness a lot of wickets, the talented fast-bowler should be able to add his tally against Mysuru.

While Prasidh has been lethal during the above-mentioned phases, the experienced left-arm spinner Abrar Kazi has been able to stranglehold teams during the middle-order. Kazi has picked up five wickets while also maintaining a stingy economy rate of 7.15.

Vyshak Vijaykumar will round off the Dream11 team. Although Vyshak has been on the expensive side, he has picked up six wickets so far. Given the fact that Dream11 provides a lot of value for wicket-takers, Vyshak is a must-pick for your fantasy side.

Captain: It will be impossible to not have K Gowtham as the captain after the kind of performance he produced in the last match. Abhishek Reddy will be the vice-captain. Other options for captaincy roles are KV Siddharth, Anirudhha Joshi and CA Karthik.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vinay Sagar, KV Siddharth, Abhishek Reddy (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham (C), Aniruddha Joshi, J Suchith, CA Karthik, Prasidh Krishna, A Kazi, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vinay Sagar, KV Siddharth (C), Abhishek Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham, Aniruddha Joshi (VC), CA Karthik, Amit Verma, Prasidh Krishna, Bhavesh Gulecha, Vyskhak Vijaykumar.