NAM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 11

Match number 11 of the T20 World Cup 2021 will see Namibia (NAM) take on Ireland (IRE) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In what is a virtual knockout, both the Namibians and Irish come into the game with high expectations. While Ireland have been decent with the ball in the tournament, their batting hasn't really fired with much expected of Kevin O'Brien and Andy Balbirnie. However, they will be wary of what Namibia are capable of doing after their big win over the Netherlands earlier in the week. With a place in the Super 12 up for grabs, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Abu Dhabi.

NAM vs IRE Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Zane Green (wk), Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Frylinck, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Michael van Lingen

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Andy Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young and Josh Little

Match Details

NAM vs IRE, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 11, Group A

Date and Time: 22nd October 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pitch might get slower, bringing the spinners into the equation. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first. With the pitch unlikely to change much during the afternoon, 150-160 should be par at the venue.

Today’s NAM vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green: Although Zane Green isn't in the best of forms, his attacking prowess at the top of the order holds him in good stead. His counterpart Neil Rock isn't expected to bat in the top six, something you should keep in mind while picking the NAM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is due for a big knock for Ireland and this would be the perfect game to showcase his undeniable talent. The burly opener has shown flashes of brilliance and would be keen to put all his experience into play in what is a virtual knockout fixture at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

All-rounder

JJ Smit: JJ Smit is a handy all-rounder who can win games for Namibia with both the bat and ball. Apart from his left-arm seam bowling, Smit's ability to hit the big sixes in the backend of the innings should make him a good addition to your NAM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mark Adair: Mark Adair has been Ireland's go-to bowler with the pacer already accounting for five wickets in two games. With his batting ability also adding value to his inclusion, Adair is surely one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NAM vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

Curtis Campher (IRE) - 184 points

Josh Little (IRE) - 182 points

Mark Adair (IRE) - 153 points

Important stats for NAM vs IRE Dream11 prediction team

David Wiese - 72 runs in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 153.19

Mark Adair - 50 wickets in 28 T20I matches, Average: 14.30

Gerhard Erasmus - 52 runs in 2 ICC T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 26.00

NAM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

NAM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Kevin O'Brien, Paul Stirling, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Josh Little and Bernard Scholtz

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: Gerhard Erasmus

NAM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zane Green, Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Josh Little and Rubel Trumpelmann

Captain: Paul Stirling. Vice-captain: JJ Smit

Edited by Samya Majumdar