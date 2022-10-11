NAM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Warm-up Match 4

Namibia (NAM) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the fourth T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NAM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Prior to the T20 World Cup, Namibia were involved in the Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. After 22 matches, they are fifth in the table with 13 wins and nine losses.
Meanwhile, Ireland took on Afghanistan in a five-match T20I series in August. They ended up winning the rubber by a 3-2 margin, with George Dockrell being adjudged the Player of the Series. Ireland have several experienced players in their ranks and are capable of surprising any opposition.
NAM vs IRE Match Details, Match 4
The fourth warm-up match of the T20 World Cup will be played on October 11 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The match is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NAM vs IRE, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match 4
Date and Time: 11th October, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network
NAM vs IRE Pitch Report
The track at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, the pacers could dominate proceedings early on, keeping the batters on their toes.
Last 5 matches (this tournament)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 0
Average first-innings score: 151.5
Average second-innings score: 134
NAM vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match
Namibia injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Namibia Probable Playing 11
Divan la Cock, Lohan Louwrens (wk), Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.
Ireland injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Ireland Probable Playing 11
Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy.
NAM vs IRE Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Lorcan Tucker (42 T20Is, 671 runs, Strike Rate: 122.00)
Lorcan Tucker is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your NAM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team. He is a smart batter who has scored over 600 runs in this format.
Top Batter pick
Harry Tector (44 T20Is, 768 runs, Strike Rate: 129.51)
Despite being just 22, Harry Tector has already played over 40 T20Is. He has scored 768 runs at a strike rate close to 130 and is unstoppable when on song.
Top All-rounder pick
Curtis Campher (21 T20Is, 265 runs and 18 wickets)
Curtis Campher has been quite impressive in his relatively young T20I career so far. He has scored 265 runs and taken 18 wickets in 21 matches at an economy rate of 7.88.
Top Bowler pick
Joshua Little (46 T20Is, 51 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.76)
Joshua Little has done a wonderful job with the ball on a consistent basis. He has 51 wickets to his name from 46 games at an economy rate of 7.76.
NAM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Paul Stirling
Paul Stirling is the leader of the Irish batting unit, having hammered over 3000 runs in 114 T20Is at a strike rate of 134.84. Stirling also has plenty of experience of playing in Australia owing to his BBL stints and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your NAM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.
David Wiese
David Wiese is Namibia's best player as he brings plenty of balance to the side. He has scored 387 runs in 36 matches at an average of over 21. Wiese has also taken 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.52.
5 Must-picks with players stats for NAM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
NAM vs IRE match expert tips
Paul Stirling is one of the best strikers of the ball and will be a great captaincy pick for your NAM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.
NAM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker
Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (c)
All-rounders: Curtis Campher, David Wiese (vc), JJ Frylinck
Bowlers: Ben Scholtz, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Ruben Trumpelmann
NAM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker
Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, Harry Tector (c), Paul Stirling
All-rounders: Curtis Campher, David Wiese, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton
Bowlers: Ben Scholtz, Josh Little (vc), Mark Adair, Ruben Trumpelmann