NAM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Warm-up Match 4

Namibia (NAM) will take on Ireland (IRE) in the fourth T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NAM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Prior to the T20 World Cup, Namibia were involved in the Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. After 22 matches, they are fifth in the table with 13 wins and nine losses.

Meanwhile, Ireland took on Afghanistan in a five-match T20I series in August. They ended up winning the rubber by a 3-2 margin, with George Dockrell being adjudged the Player of the Series. Ireland have several experienced players in their ranks and are capable of surprising any opposition.

NAM vs IRE Match Details, Match 4

The fourth warm-up match of the T20 World Cup will be played on October 11 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The match is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs IRE, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match 4

Date and Time: 11th October, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network

NAM vs IRE Pitch Report

The track at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one. However, the pacers could dominate proceedings early on, keeping the batters on their toes.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 151.5

Average second-innings score: 134

NAM vs IRE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Namibia injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Namibia Probable Playing 11

Divan la Cock, Lohan Louwrens (wk), Stephan Baard, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

Ireland injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ireland Probable Playing 11

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy.

NAM vs IRE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Lorcan Tucker (42 T20Is, 671 runs, Strike Rate: 122.00)

Lorcan Tucker is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your NAM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team. He is a smart batter who has scored over 600 runs in this format.

Top Batter pick

Harry Tector (44 T20Is, 768 runs, Strike Rate: 129.51)

Despite being just 22, Harry Tector has already played over 40 T20Is. He has scored 768 runs at a strike rate close to 130 and is unstoppable when on song.

Top All-rounder pick

Curtis Campher (21 T20Is, 265 runs and 18 wickets)

Curtis Campher has been quite impressive in his relatively young T20I career so far. He has scored 265 runs and taken 18 wickets in 21 matches at an economy rate of 7.88.

Top Bowler pick

Joshua Little (46 T20Is, 51 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.76)

Joshua Little has done a wonderful job with the ball on a consistent basis. He has 51 wickets to his name from 46 games at an economy rate of 7.76.

NAM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is the leader of the Irish batting unit, having hammered over 3000 runs in 114 T20Is at a strike rate of 134.84. Stirling also has plenty of experience of playing in Australia owing to his BBL stints and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your NAM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

David Wiese

David Wiese is Namibia's best player as he brings plenty of balance to the side. He has scored 387 runs in 36 matches at an average of over 21. Wiese has also taken 38 wickets at an economy rate of 7.52.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NAM vs IRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career T20I Stats Paul Stirling 3011 runs David Wiese 387 runs and 38 wickets Harry Tector 768 runs Josh Little 51 wickets Curtis Campher 265 runs and 18 wickets

NAM vs IRE match expert tips

Paul Stirling is one of the best strikers of the ball and will be a great captaincy pick for your NAM vs IRE Dream11 fantasy team.

NAM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (c)

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, David Wiese (vc), JJ Frylinck

Bowlers: Ben Scholtz, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Ruben Trumpelmann

NAM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 4, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Gerhard Erasmus, Harry Tector (c), Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Curtis Campher, David Wiese, Jan Nicol Loftie Eaton

Bowlers: Ben Scholtz, Josh Little (vc), Mark Adair, Ruben Trumpelmann

