NAM vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 20th, 2021

In the seventh match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Namibia and Netherlands will lock horns at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Namibia will enter this game on the back of a loss to Sri Lanka in their tournament opener. Batting first, the side was bundled out for just 96 runs. In response, Sri Lanka finished the game in 13.3 overs.

The Netherlands also faced a similar fate as they lost to Ireland by seven wickets. The Dutch could only post 106 runs after opting to bat first. Ireland needed just 15.1 overs and crossed the line quite comfortably.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NAM vs NED contest.

#3 Max O'Dowd (NED)

Max O’Dowd, the Netherlands opener, played a slow knock with other batters failing to score big in the previous game against Ireland. His 47-ball 51 came in a losing cause as he didn’t receive sufficient support from the other end.

O'Dowd is known for his dashing skills in the powerplay overs and he can shift the momentum quite easily for his side.

#2 JJ Smit (NAM)

JJ Smit is known for his attacking willow wielding right from the first ball of the game. He has all the shots in his book and can change the game upside down in a matter of a few balls for his side in the death overs.

Moreover, his bowling will be beneficial for the team. Although Smit bowled just one over in the previous game, he is expected to roll his arm for more overs in this contest.

#1 David Wiese (NAM)

Former South African all-rounder David Wiese is one of the players who attracted a lot of eyeballs with his participation for Namibia in the T20 World Cup. He was assigned to bat at the No.5 slot in the previous game and he couldn’t create much of an impact with the willow.

However, with the ball, he did well with a decent spell of 0/11 in two overs, but couldn’t get enough support from his teammates. Wiese is one of the all-rounders to watch out for in this encounter.

