NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 3

The 3rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Namibia (NAM) squaring off against Oman (OMN) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Monday, June 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year has finally started. Both teams are playing their first match of the tournament. Namibia won two of their three warm-up matches. Oman, on the other hand, won their warm-up game against Papua New Guinea by three wickets.

These two squads recently played a five-match T20I series, with Namibia winning 3-2.

NAM vs OMN Match Details

The 3rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 3 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs OMN, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 3rd June 2024, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown is good for batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role. The last T20I match played here was back in December 2023 between England and West Indies, where a total of 343 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

NAM vs OMN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

NAM - W L W W W

OMN - N/R W L W W

NAM vs OMN Probable Playing XI

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Nikolas Davin, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

OMN Playing XI

No injury updates

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wk), Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Khalid Kail, Shakeel Ahmad, Rafiullah, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

NAM vs OMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jean Pierre Kotze

Jean Pierre Kotze is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 170 runs in just seven head-to-head matches at a strike rate of 120. Naseem Khushi is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

JJ Smit

Kashyapkumar Parjapati and JJ Smit are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. JJ Smit has smashed 825 runs and taken 46 wickets in 47 T20I matches. Khalid Kail is in exceptional form, smashing runs in almost every match.

All-rounders

David Wiese

Aaqib Ilyas and David Wiese are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. He has smashed 573 runs and taken 54 wickets in 50 T20I matches. He has also smashed 119 runs and taken 5 wickets in as many head-to-head matches. Gerhard Merwe Erasmus is another good all-rounder who has smashed 162 runs and taken 11 wickets in eight head-to-head matches.

Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Bernard Scholtz and Ruben Trumpelmann. Bernard Scholtz has taken 11 wickets in just 7 head-to-head matches. Bilal Khan is another good bowler for today's match.

NAM vs OMN match captain and vice-captain choices

David Wiese

David Wiese is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Namibia. He will bat in the middle order, and complete his quota of four overs. He has smashed 119 runs and taken five wickets in just five head-to-head matches.

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus is one of the most experienced players of Namibia who will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs. He has smashed 162 runs and taken 11 wickets in eight head-to-head matches. He has also smashed 1,339 runs and taken 43 wickets in 57 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for NAM vs OMN, 3rd Match

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus

JJ Smit

David Wiese

Bernard Scholtz

Aaqib Ilyas

Namibia vs Oman Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Namibia vs Oman Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Kotze

Batters: J Smit, K Prajapati, K Kail

All-rounders: D Wiese (c), Z Maqsood, G Merwe Erasmus, A Ilyas (vc)

Bowlers: B Khan, B Scholtz, R Trumpelmann

Namibia vs Oman Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Kotze

Batters: J Smit (vc)

All-rounders: D Wiese, Z Maqsood, G Merwe Erasmus (c), A Ilyas, J Frylinck

Bowlers: B Khan, B Scholtz, R Trumpelmann, F Butt

