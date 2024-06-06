NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Match 12

The 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will see Namibia (NAM) squaring off against Scotland (SCO) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Friday, June 7.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Scotland’s last match against England was abandoned due to rain. They batted pretty well in the first innings before the match was abandoned as they were able to score 90 runs in just 10 overs. Namibia, on the other hand, won their first match of the tournament against Oman by 11 runs in the super over.

These two squads have played a total of 4 head-to-head matches. Namibia won 3 head-to-head matches while Scotland won only 1 match. So, this will be a good match to watch.

NAM vs SCO Match Details

The 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on June 7 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. The game is set to take place at 12:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs SCO, 12th Match

Date and Time: 7th June 2024, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with death bowlers playing a crucial role.

The last T20I match played here was between England and Scotland. The match was abandoned due to rain but Scotland were able to score 90 runs in just 10 overs without losing a single wicket.

NAM vs SCO Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

NAM - W W L W W

SCO - N/R L N/R L W

NAM vs SCO Probable Playing XI

NAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Malan Kruger, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JP Kotze, Jan Frylinck, Dylan Leicher, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Brad Currie, Oli Hairs, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Cross

Matthew Cross is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the middle order and also earn additional points from wicket-keeping duties. Zane Green is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially if Namibia bats first.

Batters

George Munsey

JJ Smit and George Munsey are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. George Munsey played exceptionally well in the last match against England, smashing a total of 41 runs in just 31 balls. Michael Jones is in exceptional form smashing runs in almost every match.

All-rounders

David Wiese

Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. David Wiese scored 9 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match against Oman. Jan Frylinck and Michael Leask are other good all-rounders for today's match.

Bowlers

Ruben Trumpelmann

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Bernard Scholtz and Ruben Trumpelmann. Ruben Trumpelmann was in exceptional form in the last match as he took 4 wickets in his quota of 4 overs. Mark Watt is another good bowler for today's match.

NAM vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

David Wiese

David Wiese is in exceptional form and one of the most crucial players for Namibia. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of 4 overs. He took 3 crucial wickets in the last match against Oman.

Gerhard Erasmus

Gerhard Erasmus is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He made 13 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match against Oman.

5 Must-Picks for NAM vs SCO, 12th Match

Gerhard Erasmus

Ruben Trumpelmann

David Wiese

George Munsey

Jan Frylinck

Namibia vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Namibia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Cross

Batters: J Smit, G Munsey, M Jones

All-rounders: G Erasmus, D Wiese, J Frylinck, M Leask

Bowlers: R Trumpelmann, B Scholtz, M Watt

Namibia vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Cross

Batters: B McCullen, G Munsey, M Jones

All-rounders: G Erasmus, D Wiese, J Frylinck, M Leask

Bowlers: R Trumpelmann, B Scholtz, B Wheal

