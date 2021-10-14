NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's T20 World Cup Warm-up Match

Scotland (SCO) will take on Namibia (NAM) in the seventh warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Thursday.

Although Scotland haven't been in the best of form lately, they have shown glimpses of what they are capable of achieving in the T20 format. They are ramping up their preparations against a well-oiled Namibian unit who have hardly put a foot wrong over the last week or so. With both teams looking for some high-intensity match practice, one can expect an exciting battle in Dubai.

NAM vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

NAM XI

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Michau du Preez, David Wiese, Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo

SCO XI

Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Craig Wallace, Matt Watt, Brad Wheal, Chris Greaves, Alasdair Evans and Safyaan Sharif

Match Details

NAM vs SCO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 7

Date and Time: 13th October 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is slightly on the slower side with the batters having to work hard for their runs. Although the pacers should get some movement early on, the batters will enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with some turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s NAM vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Although Matt Cross has shown signs of form in the last few outings with the bat, he is due for a big one. With Cross likely to bat higher up the order in this game, he is a must-have in your NAM vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Gerhard Erasmus: Gerhard Erasmus has had a poor time in the UAE, with the Nambian captain not able to get going in the middle overs. He will be keen to get some runs under his belt, making him one to watch out for in today's game.

All-rounder

Richie Berrington: Richie Berrington, unlike Erasmus, has been in fine form. The Scotland middle-order batter is a handy medium-pacer as well and should be a good addition to your NAM vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ben Shikongo: Ben Shikongo is one of Namibia's best fast bowlers with his ability to swing the new ball being crucial. Although he isn't one of Namibia's first-choices, he will look to make an impact with a big performance at the expense of Scotland in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NAM vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

George Munsey (SCO)

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Ben Shikongo (NAM)

Important stats for NAM vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Richie Berrington - 1516 runs and 27 wickets in 65 T20Is

Craig Williams - 164 runs in 3 matches in the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, SR: 140.17

Jan Frylinck - 9 wickets in 3 matches in the UAE Summer T20 Bash 2021, Average: 8.56

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Cross, C MacLeod, G Munsey, G Erasmus, C Williams, R Berrington, D Wiese, B Shikongo, B Scholtz, M Watt and S Sharif

Captain: G Erasmus. Vice-captain: G Munsey

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Cross, C Wallace, G Munsey, G Erasmus, C Williams, R Berrington, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, B Shikongo, B Scholtz, C Greaves and S Sharif

Captain:G Erasmus. Vice-captain: M Cross

Edited by Samya Majumdar