NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Namibia vs Uganda, 1st ODI

Namibia (NAM) will take on Uganda (UGA) in the first ODI of the Namibia vs Uganda series at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday, July 11. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the 1st ODI.

After the T20I series, the action now switches to the ODI series between the two sides. Uganda were no match for Namibia during the T20I series and the hosts won all four encounters. They were in great touch with the bat and rounded off their displays with the ball.

Uganda will need to be at their very best in order to mount any sort of a comeback here in the ODI series against a difficult opposition.

NAM vs UGA Match Details, 1st ODI

The first ODI of Namibia vs Uganda will be played on July 11 at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. The match is set to begin at 1.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NAM vs UGA, Namibia vs Uganda, 1st ODI

Date and Time: July 11, 2023, 1.00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NAM vs UGA Pitch Report

This will be the first ODI of the series. The T20I series saw plenty of high scores and the United Cricket Club Ground has a batting-friendly surface. It won’t be surprising to see that trend continue during the ODI series as well.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

NAM vs UGA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Namibia: NA

Uganda: NA

NAM vs UGA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Namibia Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Namibia Probable Playing 11

Lohan Louwrens, Niko Davin, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Michael van Lingen, Jonathan Smit, Michau du-Preez, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, and Pikkie YaFrance.

Uganda Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Uganda Probable Playing 11

Robinson Obuya, Kenneth Waiswa, Pascal Murungi, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba, Dineshkumar Nakrani (c), Cyrus Kakuru, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyagi, Frank Nsubuga, and Henry Senyondo.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Z Green (662 runs in 33 ODIs)

Z Green could prove to be an interesting pick for the wicketkeeper category. He has played 33 ODIs and has scored 662 runs at an average of 26.48.

Top Batter pick

R Lutaaya

R Lutaaya will be hoping to secure strong performances with the bat in this series. Lutaaya has 124 runs in seven T20Is to his name.

Top All-rounder pick

D Nakrani

D Nakrani is a proven all-rounder for Uganda and one of their most reliable players. He has scored 674 runs in 43 T20Is and has also taken 54 wickets.

Top Bowler pick

B Scholtz (56 wickets in 41 ODIs)

B Scholtz is excellent with the ball in hand and can be tasked to pick up wickets. He has scalped 56 wickets in 41 ODI matches in his career at an economy rate of 3.40. Scholtz has also scored 176 runs.

NAM vs UGA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Erasmus

G Erasmus is a fantastic all-rounder who is extremely influential in both departments. He has scored 1593 runs in 40 ODIs in his career at an average of over 45. Erasmus has two centuries and he has also picked up 20 wickets. He should definitely be the captaincy choice of your NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Frylinck

J Frylinck could also be instrumental in this game. He has scored 441 runs in 28 ODIs in his career and has scalped 34 wickets at an economy rate of 4.35.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Career Stats G Erasmus 1593 runs and 20 wickets in 40 ODIs J Frylinck 441 runs and 34 wickets in 28 ODIs B Scholtz 56 wickets in 41 ODIs Z Green 662 runs in 33 ODIs

NAM vs UGA match expert tips

G Erasmus is a wonderful player and a lot will be expected from him in this series. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy pick for your NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Head to Head League

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Z Green

Batter: R Lutaaya, L Louwrens

All-rounder: G Erasmus, J Frylinck, D Nakrani, J Smit, A Ramjani

Bowler: B Scholtz, F Nsubuga, R Trumpleman

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st ODI, Grand League

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Z Green

Batter: R Lutaaya, L Louwrens, R Obuya

All-rounder: G Erasmus, J Frylinck, D Nakrani, K Waiswa, A Ramjani

Bowler: B Scholtz, F Nsubuga, R Trumpleman

Poll : 0 votes