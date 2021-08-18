NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Unofficial ODI Match

After the Namibia Eagles whitewashed Zimbabwe Emerging Players 3-0 in the unofficial T20I series, the action now moves to the 50-over format. The first unofficial ODI between the two teams will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Emerging Players will be desperate to turn things around and will be hoping that a change in format brings some change in their fortunes. The Namibia Eagles, meanwhile, will look to dominate and start as favorites.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable Playing 11 Today

Namibia Eagles: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Zimbabwe Emerging Players: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Kevin Kasuza, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Roy Kaia, Mathew Welch, Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanaka Chivanga, Tadiwanashe Nyangani

Match Details

NAM vs ZIM-ET, 1st Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: August 18th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek generally favors the batsmen. As the ball comes on to the bat nicely, the batters can play shots on the up. But the pitch offers something for the bowlers as well.

Today’s NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Zane Green – The Namibia stumper batted beautifully in the T20I series, amassing 125 runs while striking at 186.56.

Batsmen

Craig Williams – Williams scored 84 runs in the T20I series and had a strike rate of 133.33. Moreover, his last three scores in the 50-over format read 48, 3 and 139 not out.

Chamu Chibhabha – The Zimbabwe Emerging Players skipper was the leading run-getter for his side in the T20I series. He mustered just 50 runs, but he has the ability to get the big scores.

All-rounders

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton – The leg-spinning all-rounder has been in superb form with the ball and took four wickets in the T20I rubber. He can play some useful knocks down the order as well.

Brian Bennett – Bennett was one of the promising prospects for Zimbabwe Emerging Players in the T20I series. He took three wickets and scored 44 runs.

Bowlers

Tanaka Chivanga – Chivanga is someone who can bowl at decent pace and pick up wickets regularly. He took three wickets in the T20I series.

Ben Shikongo – The 21-year-old seamer took two wickets from as many games in the T20I series and will be the bowler to watch out for today.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction Team

Craig Williams (NAM)

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (NAM)

Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM)

Zane Green (NAM)

Brian Bennett (ZIM)

Important stats for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction Team

Zane Green: 125 runs from two innings; SR – 186.56

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton: 22 runs & 4 wickets; SR – 146.66 & ER – 4.44

Chamu Chibhabha: 50 runs; SR – 92.59

Brian Bennett: 44 runs & 3 wickets; SR – 93.61 & ER – 7.37

Note: All stats are from the recently-concluded three-match T20 series.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Namibia Eagles vs Zimbabwe Emerging Players - 1st Unofficial ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Chamu Chibhabha, Gerhard Erasmus, Kevin Kasuza, Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba, Ben Shikongo, Tanaka Chivanga

Captain: Craig Williams. Vice-captain: Chamu Chibhabha

Dream11 Team for Namibia Eagles vs Zimbabwe Emerging Players - 1st Unofficial ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richmond Mutumbami, Zane Green, Chamu Chibhabha, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus. Vice-captain: Brian Bennett

