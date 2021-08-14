NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For 1st Unofficial T20I

The first unofficial T20I between the Namibia Eagles (NAM) and the Zimbabwe Emerging Players (ZIM-ET) is scheduled to be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Saturday.

Namibia Eagles’ have most of their first-choice players available and will be a tough team to beat. Zimbabwe Emerging Players have also named a strong side for the series. They have the likes of Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza and Carl Mumba in their squad - players who have international experience and will hold the key.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable Playing 11 Today

Namibia Eagles: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Zimbabwe Emerging Players: Kevin Kasuza, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tinashe Nenhunzi (wk), Richmond Mutumbami, Faraz Akram, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanaka Chivanga, Tadiwanashe Nyangani

Match Details

NAM vs ZIM-ET, 1st Unofficial T20I

Date and Time: August 14th 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The track at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek is a splendid one to bat on. 167, 190 and 230 were the first-innings scores at the venue during the recent series between Namibia and South Africa Emerging Players. Another high-scoring game could be on the cards today.

Today’s NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Zane Green – The Namibia wicketkeeper-batsman has the ability to smash it and score some crucial runs at a rapid rate.

Batsmen

Chamu Chibhabha – Chibhabha is one of the most experienced players in the Zimbabwean line-up. He can score big runs consistently.

Craig Williams – The 37-year-old Namibian top-order batsman looked in splendid touch against South Africa Emerging Players. He scored 56 in the only T20 game he played and amassed 190 runs in three innings in the 50-over format.

All-rounders

Gerhard Erasmus – The Namibia skipper smashed a ton against South Africa Emerging Players in the 50-over series. He can also be handy with the ball.

Brian Mudzinganyama – Mudzinganyama can chip in nicely with both the bat and ball and could be a good pick for your fantasy NAM vs ZIM-ET team.

Bowlers

Ainsley Ndlovu – The Zimbabwean left-arm spinner has the ability to bowl economical spells and pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Bernard Scholtz – Scholtz is an experienced bowler for Namibia. The left-arm spinner can take wickets while also keeping things tight.

Top 5 best players to pick in NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 prediction team

Gerhard Erasmus (NAM)

Craig Williams (NAM)

Chamu Chibhabha (ZIM)

Ainsley Ndlovu (ZIM)

JJ Smit (NAM)

Important stats for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 prediction team

Craig Williams: 2090 runs; SR – 131.03 (Overall T20 record)

Bernard Scholtz: 109 wickets; ER – 6.23 (Overall T20 record)

Chamu Chibhabha: 2077 runs; SR – 114.05 (Overall T20 record)

Ainsley Ndlovu: 17 wickets; ER – 7.53 (Overall T20 record)

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for NAM vs ZIM-ET - 1st Unofficial T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zane Green, Chamu Chibhabha, Kevin Kasuza, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Bernard Scholtz, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ruben Trumpelmann

Captain: Gerhard Erasmus. Vice-captain: Craig Williams

Dream11 Team for NAM vs ZIM-ET - 1st Unofficial T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richmond Mutumbami, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Williams, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Brian Mudzinganyama, Faraz Akram, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ainsley Ndlovu

Captain: Craig Williams. Vice-captain: Chamu Chibhabha

