NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – June 17th, 2022

The historic three-match ODI series between the Netherlands and England kicks off on June 17 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

The Netherlands recently hosted West Indies for a three-match ODI series and didn’t have a campaign to remember as they failed to win a single game. They will now hope for a turnaround in fortunes when the English side tours the Netherlands.

Since England’s Test side is competing against New Zealand at home in a three-match series, they have put together a different white-ball squad to tour the Netherlands, led by Eoin Morgan.

Ahead of the first ODI between the Netherlands and England, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Max O'Dowd

Glamorgan v The Netherlands - T20 Friendly Match (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Max O'Dowd will open the batting for the Dutch side and has been in good touch of late. In their recent home series against the West Indies, he finished as the highest run-scorer with 179 runs in three matches. He averaged an impressive 59.67 with the bat.

The opening batter has a good technique to face the quicks. He is a free-flowing batter and can certainly take on the bowlers in the powerplay. The 28-year-old will be eager to give the Dutch side a solid start in the opening game of the ODI series.

Surrey v Sussex Sharks - Vitality T20 Blast (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Sam Curran comes back to the English squad after being on the sidelines for six months due to a stress fracture in the back.

He returned to action in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast 2022 and has been performing consistently for Surrey. He bats in the middle order for Surrey and has already played some brilliant knocks for them, helping them to stay unbeaten in the competition so far.

Curran has picked up 11 wickets in seven games at an impressive average of 11.36. The all-rounder will be eager to carry his rich form into the upcoming ODI series against the Netherlands and make a successful comeback to the national side.

#1 Jos Buttler

England Training Session (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Jos Buttler had a fantastic outing at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He finished as the highest run-scorer in the competition, with 863 runs in 17 matches. The 31-year-old averaged 57.53 with the bat and was instrumental in the Rajasthan Royals finishing as the runners-up.

Buttler’s record in white-ball cricket speaks for itself. He will keep wickets for the English side in the ODI series against the Netherlands and will look to carry his rich form into the series. He bats lower down the order and will play the role of a finisher. You’ve got to have him in your Dream11 side.

LIVE POLL Q. Max O'Dowd to score a fifty? Yes No 4 votes so far