NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – June 19th, 2022

The second ODI of the three-match series between the Netherlands and England will be played at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on June 19.

England have taken a 1-0 lead in the series with an emphatic 232-run win in the first ODI. They posted the highest-ever ODI total in history, plundering 498/4 in their 50 overs. Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler scored hundreds for the English side.

The Netherlands did put up a fight as they managed to get to 266 from their 50 overs in reply. However, they were nowhere close to the target and thus suffered a massive defeat. Max O’Dowd and Scott Edwards scored individual fifties for the Dutch. The hosts will have to play out of their skins to beat this England team. The visitors are expected to seal the series in this game.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side ahead of the second ODI between the Netherlands and England.

#3 Max O'Dowd

New Zealand v Netherlands - 3rd ODI

Max O’Dowd has been in top form for the Netherlands in the recent past. He was the highest run-getter for the Dutch in their previous home series against West Indies. He notched up 179 runs from three matches at an average of 59.66 including a couple of fifties.

The right-handed opener has carried his form into this series as well. In a game where there was not a lot to cheer for the hosts, Max O’Dowd stepped up, scoring an impressive run-a-ball 55. His knock comprised of six fours and two sixes.

He has scored fifties in all of his last three ODI innings and is in brilliant form. The Netherlands will certainly want the 28-year-old to continue scoring runs and provide them with solid starts at the top.

#2 Moeen Ali

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fourth T20I

Moeen Ali was the pick of the bowlers for England against the Netherlands in the first ODI. He impressed with the ball, returning with figures of 3/57 from his 10 overs. Moeen did not get an opportunity to bat but is known for his hard-hitting skills and ability to score runs at a quick pace.

The all-rounder has scored 1877 runs from 89 ODI innings at a strike rate of 101.3. He has also picked up 90 wickets from 105 innings at an impressive economy rate of 5.26.

Moeen Ali is an integral part of the English white-ball set-up and is certainly a key member of the side. In the absence of quite a few regulars in the side, England will rely on Moeen given his experience and ability to contribute with both bat and ball. He will be keen to make an all-round impact as the visitors look to seal the series in this game.

#1 Jos Buttler

Netherlands v England - 1st One Day International

Jos Buttler has been in phenomenal form and seems to be in a world of his own at the moment. He had a sensational IPL 2022 season, where he won the Orange Cap, scoring 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53. Buttler played a key role in the Rajasthan Royals reaching the finals.

The right-handed batter has staggering numbers in ODI cricket. He has accumulated 4034 runs from 124 innings with 10 hundreds to his name. Buttler showcased his brutal hitting abilities in the first ODI, where he smashed his way to a record unbeaten 162 off just 70 deliveries. His whirlwind knock was laced with 14 sixes and 7 fours at a whopping strike rate of 231.43.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jos Buttler ruling the fastest ODI century for England list. Jos Buttler ruling the fastest ODI century for England list. https://t.co/JtD0X6OgPd

Buttler showed no mercy against the Dutch bowling attack right from the word go. He is expected to carry on his heroics in white-ball cricket for England. It goes without saying that he is a must-pick for your Dream11 team.

