NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – June 22nd, 2022

The third ODI between the Netherlands and England will be played on June 22 at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. England lead the three-match series by a 2-0 margin.

England completed a comprehensive win in the first game and carried their winning momentum forward by beating the Dutch side in the second ODI to seal the series on Sunday. It was a rain-curtailed fixture of 41 overs per side.

After restricting the Dutch side to 235, the English batters stepped up to win the game by six wickets. The visiting side has been outstanding in the series so far and the hosts need to be at their absolute best to finish the series on a high.

Ahead of the third ODI, have a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Scott Edwards

Netherlands v England - 2nd One Day International

Scott Edwards is the current leading run-scorer for the Netherlands in the series so far. He has scored 150 runs in two games. He top-scored with 72 in the first game and remained unbeaten but lacked support from the other end as he was the lone warrior with the bat for them.

Edwards led the Dutch side in the second ODI after Pieter Seelaar announced his retirement from international cricket. He led the team from the front as he scored 78 off 73 balls and his innings helped them post 235 on the board.

Edwards is looking good with the bat and will be eager to contribute to finish the series on a high.

#2 Moeen Ali

Netherlands v England - 2nd One Day International

Moeen Ali has been good with both bat and ball in the series. He didn’t get a chance to bat in the first ODI but was brilliant with the ball as he finished with figures of 3/57 in his 10 overs. He went wicketless in the second game but contributed with the bat.

Coming in to bat at six, Ali played a well-composed knock of 42 to guide his side across the line in the 37th over to take an unassailable lead in the series.

He can contribute with both bat and ball and you’ve got to have him on your Dream11 side.

#1 Philip Salt

Netherlands v England - 1st One Day International

Philip Salt is having a brilliant series with the bat. Opening the batting, he has been scoring heavily and giving England solid starts. He smashed a fantastic century in the first ODI which included 14 fours and three maximums. He carried his rich form forward as he scored 77 off just 54 balls in the second ODI.

Salt has been in rich form and has already scored 199 runs in the series. He is striking at a rate of 135.37 and the English side can rely on him to score big in the final ODI.

Raghavan Vinjamuri @Raghavanvinjam1 Jos Buttler + Alex Hales = Philip Salt Jos Buttler + Alex Hales = Philip Salt

With the current form he is in, he is a must-pick for your Dream11 side.

