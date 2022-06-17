NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

England (ENG) will face the Netherlands (NED) in the first ODI at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Friday, 17th June.

England are back in ODI action as a youthful side take on the Netherlands in the Dutch's backyard. While captain Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler's experience adds value, the focus will be on youngsters Phil Salt and Sam Curran as they look to make an impact on the international circuit. However, the Dutch cannot be taken lightly, with veteran Tom Cooper also set to make a return. With both teams keen to start the series with a win, a cracking game beckons in Amstelveen.

NED vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, David Payne/Brydon Carse and David Willey.

NED XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelar (c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain and Vivian Kingma.

Match Details

NED vs ENG, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 17th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the VRA Cricket Ground with some help available for the pacers early on. The batters will look to bide their time before shifting gears in the middle overs. There should be some turn available for the spinners as well, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s NED vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Philip Salt: Phil Salt has been in fine form in the T20 Blast, scoring quick runs for his new team Lancashire. Although the ODI format is a different beast altogether, Salt's approach shouldn't change one bit. He will look to go on he attack from ball one and make full use of the powerplay restrictions, making him a must-have in your NED vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Max O'Dowd: Max O'Dowd is one of the better Dutch batters with his ability to score big runs at the top of the order being key. Although his form hasn't been great in the last few series, he has good technique against both pace and spin. With the Dutch opener due for a big one, he could be backed to fare well today.

All-rounders

Sam Curran: Sam Curran hasn't missed a beat since returning from injury, impressing with both the bat and ball for Surrey in the T20 Blast 2022. Although he is expected to bat lower down the order, he adds some much needed-balance to the side. Given his ability to swing the new ball and nail yorkers in the death overs, he is a good addition to your NED vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid: Adil Rashid is England's go-to bowler for a wicket in the middle overs. The leggie is an integral part of England's white-ball plans, with his experience and skill-set serving them well for quite some time now. With the Netherlands likely to field a heavy right-handed line-up, Rashid is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Bas de Leede (NED)

Liam Livingstone (ENG)

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Important stats for NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy - 3658 runs in 98 ODI matches, Average: 40.20

Adil Rashid - 159 wickets in 112 ODI matches, Average: 26.58

Vivian Kingma - 13 wickets in 12 ODI matches, Average: 36.23

NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Scott Edwards, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Vikramjit Singh, Pieter Seelaar, Logan van Beek, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Logan van Beek.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Tom Cooper, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Vivian Kingma.

Captain: Phil Salt. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

