NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

England (ENG) will face the Netherlands (NED) in the second ODI at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Sunday, 19th June.

England decimated the hosts Netherlands in the previous game, scoring 498 runs while batting first. The likes of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone were at their best with the bat as the English bowlers also gave a decent account of themselves. They will look to sustain their performances and seal a series win against the Dutch, who put in a decent batting shift in the previous game. But given the superior starpower and experience in their side, England will head start as the clear favorites. With both teams eager for a win in this game, a cracker of a contest beckons in Amstelveen.

NED vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and David Willey.

NED XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelar (c), Musa Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Shane Snater, Philippe Boissevain and Aryan Dutt.

Match Details

NED vs ENG, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 19th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a good batting track is on the cards at the VRA Cricket Ground. The pacers will get some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. However, the ball should skid onto the bat nicely, allowing batters to play their shots freely from ball one. There is some turn available for the spinners as well, with slightly longer square boundaries aiding them. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NED vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards was one of the better batters from the Dutch unit in the previous game, scoring a quick-fire fifty. He has good technique against both pace and spin and has looked in good form over the last year or so. With Edwards adding value with his keeping skills as well, he is a decent addition to your NED vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Jason Roy: Jason Roy had a rare failure in the previous game, getting out cheaply as his colleagues Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler stole the show with sensational hundreds. The English opener is known for his swashbuckling knocks at the top of the order, with his career strike rate of 107.08 holding him in high regard. With Roy due a big score, he is a must-have in your NED vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sam Curran: Sam Curran had a decent outing on his return to the English set-up after a long injury lay-off. The all-rounder picked a couple of wickets in the middle overs, using his variations and changing his lines and lengths to good effect. While Curran may not get a chance to showcase his batting prowess, his bowling form alone should hold him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid: Unlike Sam Curran, Adil Rashid was not able to pick up a wicket in the previous game, even conceding 59 runs in his quota of overs. However, Rashid is England's go-to option in the middle overs, given his experience and skill. With the conditions also suiting the spinners, Rashid could be backed to take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Bas de Leede (NED)

Jason Roy (ENG)

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Important stats for NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy - 3659 runs in 99 ODI matches, Average: 39.77

Adil Rashid - 159 wickets in 113 ODI matches, Average: 33.4

Logan van Beek - 19 wickets in 12 ODI matches, Average: 28.42

NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Scott Edwards, Tom Cooper, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey and Shane Snater.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Adil Rashid.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley and Shane Snater.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far