NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

England (ENG) will face the Netherlands (NED) in the third and final ODI at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Wednesday, June 22.

England have lived up to their reputation in the series, coming up with two convincing batting performances. The likes of Phil Salt and Dawid Malan have been brilliant, while their bowling unit has slowly found its groove with each passing game. However, they will be wary of what the Dutch are capable of doing in their own backyard. Although Pieter Seelaar has announced his retirement, the Netherlands have a good roster with youngsters Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede being the ones to watch out for. With both teams keen to end the series on a high, a cracker of a game beckons in Amstelveen.

NED vs ENG Probable Playing 11 Today

ENG XI

Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran/David Willey, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/David Payne and Brydon Carse.

NED XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Musa Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Shane Snater, Vivian Kingma and Aryan Dutt.

Match Details

NED vs ENG, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 22nd June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to go on the attack from the start, but the new ball should do a bit early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should flatten out and allow for better and creative strokeplay. The spinners should get some help in the middle overs, making for an interesting contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with rain not expected to play a part in the game.

Today’s NED vs ENG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards has been the Netherlands' best batter by some distance, scoring 150 runs in two matches so far. He is a good player of both pace and spin and can shift gears at will. Given his form and the possibility of Jos Buttler not getting a chance to make a big impact, Edwards is a good addition to your NED vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Jason Roy: Jason Roy had a memorable outing in his 100th ODI, scoring a match-winning fifty. He is one of the best white-ball openers in the world, with his ability to score quick runs being key. With Roy looking in good touch, he should be a handy pick in your NED vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been consistent with the ball in the series, accounting for three wickets in two matches. He is an explosive batter down the order as well, scoring a 40-ball 42 in the previous game. With Moeen adding some much-needed balance to the side, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowlers

Brydon Carse: Brydon Carse is one of the most exciting bowling prospects on the English cricketing circuit, with his ability to generate extra pace being noteworthy. He has had a good start to his ODI career, even picking up a few wickets in the previous game. With Carse also adding value with the bat, he could be backed to put in a good performance.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Bas de Leede (NED)

Jason Roy (ENG)

Adil Rashid (ENG)

Important stats for NED vs ENG Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy - 3732 runs in 100 ODI matches, Average: 40.13

Brydon Carse - 7 wickets in 4 ODI matches, Average: 24.57

Logan van Beek - 19 wickets in 13 ODI matches, Average: 29.79

NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Scott Edwards, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Max O'Dowd, Moeen Ali, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse and Shane Snater.

Captain: Jason Roy. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 3rd ODI.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phil Salt, Scott Edwards, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Vikramjit Singh, Moeen Ali, Logan van Beek, Teja Nidamanuru, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse and Shane Snater.

Captain: Brydon Carse. Vice-captain: Vikramjit Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far