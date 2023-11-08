NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Match 40

The 40th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see the Netherlands (NED) squaring off against England (ENG). The match will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, November 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NED vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both the teams are at the bottom of the table but the Netherlands have shown some fight in the tournament, which can't be said about England. The defending champions would love to erase this World Cup from their memory. Still, they will try to end the tournament with a couple of wins.

England's chances of playing the Champions Trophy seem remote, especially since the Netherlands have recorded two wins in the tournament. Yet, England are the fancied side going into this match.

NED vs ENG Match Details

The 40th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 8 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is set to start at 2:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED vs ENG, Match 40

Date and Time: 8 November 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is well balanced where both batters and pacers are crucial. The ground is big, still players are able to play lofted shots which carry the distance, thanks to the pitch conditions.

The last match played here was the contest between New Zealand and South Africa, where a total of 524 runs were scored for a loss of 14 wickets.

NED vs ENG Form Guide

NED - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

ENG - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

NED vs ENG Probable Playing XI

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

NED vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Bairstow

J Bairstow is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to open for the England team in today's match. J Buttler is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

D Malan

J Root and D Malan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to go after Netherlands' bowling unit. B Stokes is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B De Leede

B De Leede and D Willey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. L Van Beek is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Woakes

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Rashid and C Woakes. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Wood is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NED vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

D Malan

D Malan hasn't performed in this tournament till now but he is not a bad player. He can smash quick runs for the England team and has earned 389 points in the last seven matches.

B De Leede

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make B De Leede the captain of your team. He has earned 504 points in the last seven matches of the World Cup.

5 Must-Picks for NED vs ENG, Match 40

J Root

D Malan

B De Leede

C Woakes

L Van Beek

Netherlands vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Netherlands vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Bairstow

Batters: J Root, D Malan, B Stokes

All-rounders: D Willey, L Van Beek, B De Leede, C Ackermann

Bowlers: A Rashid, M Wood, C Woakes

Netherlands vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler

Batters: J Root, D Malan, B Stokes

All-rounders: D Willey, L Van Beek, B De Leede, C Ackermann

Bowlers: P Van Meekeren, M Wood, C Woakes