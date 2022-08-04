NED vs NZ Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I - August 4, 2022

The Netherlands (NED) host New Zealand (NZ) in the first T20I of the two-match series on Thursday, August 4, at The Hague.

The hosts last played T20I cricket at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in July, where they made it to the final before losing to Zimbabwe. They have seen a fair bit of cricketing action at home in recent times and this should be another exciting series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, whitewashed Scotland (2-0) and Ireland (3-0) in their last two T20I series, respectively. They are in great form and will be keen to continue their brilliant run against the Netherlands as well.

This series will serve as a good preparation ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first match between the two sides.

#3 Finn Allen

Super Smash Elimination Final - Canterbury Kings v Wellington Firebirds (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Finn Allen is an exciting talent and a destructive opening batter for New Zealand. He was their leading run-scorer in the series against Scotland, scoring 107 runs from two matches at an average of 53.50 and a strike-rate of 168.75.

The right-handed batter smashed a 56-ball 101 in the first game against Scotland. He has amassed 313 runs from 11 T20Is in his career so far, scoring at an impressive strike-rate of 176.83. The young gun will be keen to carry his good form into this series as well.

#2 Scott Edwards

Netherlands v England - 2nd One Day International (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Scott Edwards will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders as captain of the Netherlands. He has developed into one of the most reliable batters in the side in recent times and is expected to lead his side from the front in this series.

The wicketkeeper-batter has played 41 T20Is in his career till date, scoring 477 runs at an average of 21.68. He also has an impressive strike rate of 129.97.

He is certainly more capable and better than his numbers suggest and can score big and effective runs.

#1 Mark Chapman

Ford Trophy - Wellington v Auckland (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Mark Chapman has been in great form with the willow for New Zealand coming into this series. Chapman slammed a 44-ball 83 against Scotland in the second T20I, striking at 188.63. He also scored an unbeaten 101 off 75 balls in the one-off ODI against the Scots and was named the 'Player of the Match’ in both these matches.

Chapman has amassed 702 runs from 34 matches. He can also come in handy with the ball at times, having picked up four wickets.

The left-handed batter will certainly look to carry his rich vein of form into the series against the Netherlands and prove his worth once again.

