NED vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and the Netherlands (NED) is set to take place at the Sportpark Westvliet in Hague on Thursday, August 4.

After a successful tour of Scotland and Ireland, New Zealand now travel to the Netherlands for another bout of white-ball cricket. The Kiwis have been ruthless over the last few weeks, with the likes of Michael Bracewell and Finn Allen impressing. However, they might have their task cut out against the Netherlands, who have a good blend of youth and experience in their squad. Although they will start as the underdogs, the Dutch are capable of springing a surprise or two, making for an entertaining match-up at the Hague.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NED vs NZ match, click here!

NED vs NZ Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Dean Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Ben Sears.

NED XI

Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Vivian Kingma, Shariz Ahmed and Tim Pringle.

Match Details

NED vs NZ, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 4th August 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Westvliet, Hague

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides, with there being ample help available for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. There should be some spin during the middle overs, making for an intriguing contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today's NED vs NZ Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards is a technically sound batter who can shift gears at will in the middle overs. While he is likely to take up the floater's role, Edwards is possibly the Netherlands' best player of spin. Given his recent form and ability, he should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Finn Allen: Finn Allen has been in decent form in recent weeks, even scoring his first T20I hundred. The Kiwi opener is a naturally attack-minded batter capable of providing consistent fast starts. With Allen in good form and due for a big one as well, he is a must-have in your NED vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek has been the Netherlands' go-to bowler in the last few months, given his wicket-taking ability. He has a heap of experience to fall back on, having played domestic cricket in New Zealand and England. With van Beek adding up on the batting front as well, he is a good addition to your NED vs NZ Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ish Sodhi: Ish Sodhi has led the Kiwi spin attack with aplomb, picking up key wickets in the middle overs at times of need. The leggie has impressed with his accuracy and tactical nous, holding him in good stead ahead of the series. With the pitches likely to suit him as well, he could be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Max O'Dowd (NED)

Mitchell Santner (NZ)

Finn Allen (NZ)

Important stats for NED vs NZ Dream11 prediction team

Max O'Dowd - 1339 runs in 48 T20I matches, SR: 124.79

Finn Allen - 313 runs in 11 T20I matches, SR: 176.84

Ish Sodhi - 94 wickets in 71 T20I matches, Average: 20.90

NED vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

NED vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Mark Chapman, Max O'Dowd, Finn Allen, Teja Nidamanuru, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Bas de Leede, Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek and Lockie Ferguson.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Max O'Dowd.

NED vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Glenn Phillips, Stephan Myburgh, Finn Allen, Teja Nidamanuru, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Bas de Leede, Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek and Ben Sears.

Captain: Finn Allen. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far