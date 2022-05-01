Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 2nd Unofficial T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20 series between Nepal and Zimbabwe A will be played on Monday, May 2 .The Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur will host this contest.

Zimbabwe lead the series by a 1-0 margin. After electing to bowl first, their bowlers struggled a bit as Nepal finished their innings on 181, losing five wickets. It was a daunting task ahead of the Zimbabwe side to chase down this total.

However, the top-order batters stepped up and contributed as it helped them get across the line in the penultimate over. The hosts failed to pick up wickets regularly as they only managed to get four batsmen out. The total was chased down with seven balls to spare as the visitors got an early lead in the series.

Nepal looked good in the first T20 but failed to fire in unison. They have to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive on Monday. Zimbabwe looked brilliant in the first game and will be looking to seal the T20 series in the second game.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Details:

Match: Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, 2nd Unofficial T20, Zimbabwe A tour of Nepal, 2022.

Date and Time: May 2nd 2022, Monday, 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a belter of a track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings. The bowlers often go on a journey while bowling on this surface and need to be disciplined with their lines and lengths.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kirtipur is expected to hover between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected on Monday and it will stay cloudy throughout the day.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Probable XIs

Nepal

Contributions from Kushal Bhurtel (46) and Aadil Ansari (47*) helped them post 181 on the board in their 20 overs. Bashir Ahmed picked up two wickets but the team failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as they fell to a defeat.

Probable XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aadil Ansari, Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Bashir Ahmed, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara.

Zimbabwe A

The bowlers struggled a bit to pick up regular wickets as Nepal scored 181 in their 20 overs. Contributions from their top-order batters, Innocent Kaia (47), Tadiwanashe Marumani (56) and Tony Munyonga (50) helped them get across the line with seven balls to spare.

Probable XI

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga (c), Clive Madande (wk), Kudzai Maunze, Roy Kaia, Brandon Mavuta, Brad Evans, John Masara, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Match Prediction

Zimbabwe A lead the T20 series by a 1-0 margin. They looked brilliant in the first game and will be looking to seal the series on Monday itself. Nepal have to be at their absolute best to keep the series alive.

Zimbabwe A have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward and beat Nepal on Monday.

Prediction: Zimbabwe A to win this encounter.

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Kushal Bhurtel to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra