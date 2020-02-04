New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Prediction (1st ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 5th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

India and New Zealand are back in action after a fairly one-sided T20I series as they take part in the first ODI on Wednesday. After ending up on the wrong side of a whitewash, New Zealand will look to get revenge upon the tourists with a couple of new faces being included in the squad. Their opponents, India, are over the moon after a historic series win in the shortest format.

The last time these two sides met in an ODI was in the semi-final of last year's ICC Cricket World Cup as the Kiwis pulled off a stunning win against Virat Kohli and his men. However, both sides are well-equipped heading into this game which should result in yet another cracking encounter in Hamilton. With either side looking to draw first blood in the series, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs IND.

NZ vs IND Teams

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggleijn, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

Playing 11 Updates

New Zealand

New Zealand should welcome back Kane Williamson to the side after the Kiwi captain missed the last two games in the T20I series. He should lead the Kiwi side that is likely to field a relatively inexperienced bowling attack. With Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson all out injured, an opportunity arises for Hamish Bennett or Kyle Jamieson to make a mark alongside Tim Southee.

Their batting unit, in contrast, is well balanced with Henry Nicholls set to continue as the opener alongside Guptill. With Taylor and Latham in the middle order, the Kiwis have the experience and ability to tackle the spin threat of the Indians. James Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme are the two allrounders in the side with Mitchell Santner providing depth in the Kiwi batting unit as well. All in all, the Kiwis will fancy their chances of a morale-boosting win on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson (C), Taylor, Latham(WK), Neesham, de Grandhomme, Santner, Sodhi, Southee and Bennett/Jamieson.

India

Unlike the Kiwis, the Indians have played a good number of ODIs since their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 exit against Australia and West Indies. KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw look set to open the batting with injuries ruling out Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan for this series. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer hold the fort in the middle order along with the captain, Virat Kohli.

Manish Pandey should get the nod over Dube owing to his performances in the T20I series with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav expected to be the preferred spinners for this game. The trio of Bumrah, Shami and Saini, who had put in admirable performances against Australia, look set to continue with Thakur missing out.

Possible XI: Shaw, Rahul(WK), Kohli(C), Iyer, Pant/Dube, Pandey, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Saini, Bumrah and Shami.

Match Details

New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI

5th February 2020, 7:30 AM IST

Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The Seddon Park is generally good for batting with the shorter boundaries going against the bowlers. Teams have preferred to chase at this venue with the chasing team winning the last five ODIs here. India had a game to forget the last time they played an ODI here as they were bundled out for just 93 last year. Although there will be some swing on offer with the new ball, both teams will be eyeing a score above 260.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Tips

Wicketkeeper: Given the form that he is in, KL Rahul has to be one of the first names on the fantasy team. The Indian opener has been in sensational form of late with 224 runs in the recently concluded T20I series and man-of-the-series award to go with it as well. Rahul should be preferred ahead of Tom Latham and Rishabh Pant with much being expected of the KXIP captain.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are two of the best in the business with their records speaking for themselves. Both of them are known for their ability to pace their knocks to perfection and should score some runs on what should be a good wicket to bat on. Along with them, the likes of Martin Guptill and Shreyas Iyer also warranty a spot while Henry Nicholls is a viable option as well. If picked in the side, Prithvi Shaw could be a handy pick with the diminutive opener scoring 255 runs in four games against New Zealand A last month.

Allrounders: James Neesham is a must-have in the side owing to his fine form in the ongoing Ford Trophy 2019-20. The allrounder has scored 107 runs and picked seven wickets in his previous two games for Wellington, which makes him a reliable pick alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Mitchell Santner, who is capable of scoring quick runs towards the end, is also a handy option if one were to pick an extra allrounder in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah is certainly back to his best with his man-of-the-match performance in the final T20I being a clear indicator of the same. With his skill-set, Bumrah should pick a wicket or two as he is picked along with Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett. While one of Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav should also make the cut, Tim Southee is a viable option as well with there being some swing on offer with the new ball.

Captain: Going by current form, Lokesh Rahul is bound to be a popular pick as captain or vice-captain. The wicketkeeper batsman has been highly productive with the bat in recent months with his keeping skills also bringing in valuable fantasy points. While James Neesham's all-round ability also makes him a viable candidate, one cannot ignore Virat Kohli in the ODI format. Although he isn't in the best of forms, one could punt on Martin Guptill to come good in this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Lokesh Rahul, Vice-Captain: James Neesham

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Kuldeep Yadav, Hamish Bennett and Jasprit Bumrah.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill