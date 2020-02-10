New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Tuesday's Cricket Match - Feb 11th, 2020

After a complete whitewash in the T20s, New Zealand came back strongly as they wrapped the ODI series against India with a game to spare. The Kiwis will look to inflict a whitewash of their own upon India as both teams face off in the third and final ODI on Tuesday. Similar to the T20s, both ODIs so far have been competitive although New Zealand showed better application in the crunch moments.

The Indians will love to make amends and add respectability to the scoreline with a win at the Bay Oval. With the Test series following this game, both teams could tinker with their lineups. However, another competitive game is on the cards between two formidable and evenly matched sides on Tuesday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for the New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI.

NZ vs IND Teams

New Zealand:

Tom Latham (C), Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggleijn, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

Playing 11 Updates:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson is in line for a return to the playing 11 after missing the first two games due to injury. He should come in for Blundell while Southee, who is unwell, could also be given a break with the Test series in mind. New Zealand's batting unit looks well-equipped with Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls providing solid starts at the top of the order.

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham are key in the middle orders with Neesham and de Grandhomme providing the balance with bat and ball. Man of the match in the previous game, Kyle Jamieson will be the go to man for the Kiwis as they eye a clean-sweep over the tourists in this game.

Possible XI: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson/Blundell, Taylor, Latham (C&WK), Neesham, Grandhomme, Chapman, Sodhi/Southee, Bennett and Jamieson.

India:

India could also make a few tweaks to the side that featured in Auckland. Manish Pandey, who had a brilliant T20I series with the bat, looks set to replace Kedar Jadhav while Jasprit Bumrah could be afforded a rest ahead of the Test series. Mohammed Shami should come in for Bumrah while the rest of the side picks itself.

The top three of Shaw, Agarwal and Virat haven't done much in this series and will be expected to support the duo of Iyer and Rahul, who have been sensational in this tour. Jadeja's form with the bat also shone in the previous game which bodes well for India. Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini are ones to keep an eye with the Indians looking desperate for a win at Bay Oval.

Possible XI: Shaw, Agarwal, Kohli(C), Iyer, Rahul(WK), Pandey, Jadeja, Thakur, Saini, Bumrah/Shami and Chahal.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI

11th February 2020, 7:30 AM IST

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report:

A good batting track awaits the two sides although the pitch should provide enough help to keep the bowlers interested. The last ODI played here was between New Zealand and India in 2019 with the Indians cruising to a victory after a solid bowling performance. Change of pace will be key for the pacers with either side likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Both Lokesh Rahul and Tom Latham are in good form with a fifty each to their credit. While Latham's knowledge of the conditions holds him in good stead, Rahul's form throughout the tour has been outstanding. In spite of batting at number five, Rahul looks at ease and should get some runs in this game. Both of them warranty a selection in the fantasy game considering their ability to play spin well.

Batsmen: In spite of his poor form, Virat Kohli should be backed to get some runs in Mount Maunganui. Virat has over 1000 runs against the Kiwis and is too good a player to miss out in consecutive games. Along with the Indian captain, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill's exploits in Auckland also warranty a place in the fantasy side.

If picked in the side, Kane Williamson would be a great asset as well while Prithvi Shaw's cameo in the previous game should give him the nod over Mayank Agarwal. Shreyas Iyer, who has 155 runs in this series, is another viable player worth picking in the side.

Allrounders: James Neesham hasn't quite fired so far although his performances in the Ford Trophy were brilliant. Capable of bowling in death overs and scoring quick runs, Neesham is a fine option along with Colin de Grandhomme. Ravindra Jadeja is another reliable option with the Indian allrounder scoring a fifty in the previous game. If the balance of the side suffices, Jadeja could prove to be a worthy selection in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: With Jasprit Bumrah likely to get a much needed break, Mohammed Shami should share the new ball with Thakur. Given his undeniable ability to pick wickets, Shami should be a dependable pick alongside Kyle Jamieson, who had a dream debut in the previous game. While Hamish Bennett is also a decent pick, one cannot leave out Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal picked three wickets in Auckland which helped to restrict New Zealand in the middle overs. He should pick a wicket or two on Tuesday as well.

Captain: Virat Kohli should be a popular choice amongst the fantasy players with his record in this format being great. He averages more than 50 and has valuable experience of playing in such conditions as well. Along with Kohli, the likes of James Neesham and Martin Guptill should also be great for the multiplier options while Lokesh Rahul's form makes him a reasonable punt pick.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Lokesh Rahul, Tom Latham, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Martin Guptill

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Tom Latham, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, James Neesham, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: James Neesham