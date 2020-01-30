New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Prediction (4th T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 31st, 2020

With the series already in their bags, the high-flying Indians look to fine-tune their side as they take on New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Friday. While the first two games of the series were dominated by the tourists, the last clash saw the match go down the wire with a Super Over being required to separate the two teams. In spite of Kane Williamson's superlative knock, the Kiwis succumbed to the gritty Indians.

With nothing but pride to play for, the hosts will look to get their game plan right going into this game. As for the Indians, more of the same will be on the agenda as they look to finalise their squad with the ICC T20 World Cup firmly on their minds. With Westpac Stadium playing host to this game, another cracking encounter is on the cards between two of the best sides in world cricket. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs IND.

NZ vs IND Teams:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Blair Tickner

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur

Playing 11 Updates:

New Zealand:

Colin de Grandhomme is likely to sit this game out for Daryl Mitchell with the rest of the side picking itself for this game. While the batting unit looks relatively settled, their lack of a bonafide finisher in the side has hurt them. Although Seifert is an accomplished batsman, he isn't quite equipped to don the finisher's boots, which is something Mitchell is capable of doing.

Kane Williamson will once be key for the Kiwis with Munro and Guptill also looking in decent touch. Their pace attack needs to improve if they are to beat the Indians in Wellington with much being expected of Tim Southee, who is the most experienced of the lot.

Possible XI: Munro, Guptill, Williamson (C), Taylor, Seifert (WK), Mitchell/Grandhomme, Kuggleijn, Santner, Sodhi, Bennett and Southee.

India:

Although the Indians have remained unchanged for all three games, a couple of changes are expected with the series already done and dusted. Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini look set to feature at the expense of Shivam Dube and Mohammed Shami while Kuldeep Yadav could also come in for Chahal as a like-for-like replacement.

The team management could rest one of the batsmen as well although it looks highly unlikely. With a well-balanced side at his disposal, Virat Kohli would hope more of the same although there is some room for improvement in their fielding. Jasprit Bumrah is one to watch out for as he looks to make amends for an underwhelming performance in the previous game.

Possible XI: Rahul(WK), Rohit, Virat(C), Iyer, Pandey, Sundar/Dube, Jadeja, Saini/Shami, Chahal, Shardul and Bumrah.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I

31st January 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Pitch Report:

A competitive and even contest between bat and ball awaits with 170 being a par score here. The spinners will get some turn in the middle overs although the batsmen should enjoy batting at the venue. With slightly overcast conditions on the forecast, the pacers should get additional help as both teams look to chase under lights on Friday.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Lokesh Rahul stands out as the ideal option for the wicket-keeper slot owing to his superior form in recent months. The Indian opener has 140 runs to his name in three games, including two well-paced fifties as well. With run-scoring being relatively easy in the powerplay overs, Rahul should be backed to come up with another good knock on Friday.

Batsmen: Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly two of the very best in the business. While Kohli's career average of 51.54 sets him apart, Williamson comes into this game on the back of a 95 off just 48 balls. Like Rahul, Williamson has also scored two fifties in the series, which makes him a worthwhile options for this game. Shreyas Iyer and Colin Munro are in decent form as well while man-of-the-match in Hamilton, Rohit Sharma could also be picked if credits suffice.

Allrounders: The last time Mitchell Santner played a T20I at the Westpac Stadium was against the English last year, where he came up with a man-of-the-match performance. Although Santner has picked only two wickets in three games so far, his ability to lure the batsmen into playing the wrong shot is vital. He should be picked in the fantasy team along with Ravindra Jadeja, who has the most wickets in the series with four scalps.

Bowlers: Although Bumrah had a forgetful game in Hamilton, he should feature in the fantasy team owing to his ability to nail the yorker in the death overs. He should pick a wicket or two in this game while the likes of Ish Sodhi and Hamish Bennett are also viable candidates for this game. If they are picked in the playing 11, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami's form with the ball also holds them in good stead with both them accounting for two wickets each in the series.

Captain: Indian captain, Virat Kohli has managed 94 runs in three games in this series in spite of getting a start in every game. He will be looking to convert his starts into a big one as he is backed as the multiplier selection for this game. While burly opener, Colin Munro is also a viable selection, one cannot ignore the form of KL Rahul and Kane Williamson for the multiplier options.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hamish Bennett and Ish Sodhi.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Colin Munro

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: Colin Munro, Vice-Captain: KL Rahul