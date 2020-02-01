New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Prediction (5th T20), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 2nd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After two nerve-wracking Super Over finishes, the action moves to the Bay Oval as India and New Zealand square off in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday. Although the previous games could have gone either way, the Kiwis find themselves without a win in the series. They will be eyeing a win to salvage some lost pride and add respectability to the scoreline which reads four-nil to the Indians.

Team India, on the other hand, have somehow managed to come out victorious in two games where they were gone for all money. Another such performance is expected from Virat Kohli and his men as they eye a historic clean-sweep over the Kiwis. With action taking place in the scenic Mount Maunganui, the home side will hope for a reversal in fortunes with much needed momentum there for the taking on Sunday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs IND.

NZ vs IND Teams:

New Zealand:

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Blair Tickner

India:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, and Shardul Thakur

Playing 11 Updates:

New Zealand:

New Zealand isn't expected to make any changes to their side with Kane Williamson not likely to be risked for this game. Although the Kiwis have a lot of firepower in their batting unit, they haven't fired collectively which is a cause for concern. The onus will be on their openers, Guptill and Munro to provide a decent start in the powerplay overs. Their bowling attack has also come up with decent performances off late with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi impressing in the middle overs. However, their death bowling has left them wanting for more with Tim Southee looking to make amends in this game on Sunday.

Possible XI: Guptill, Munro, Seifert(WK), Bruce/Williamson, Taylor, Mitchell, Santner, Kuggleijn, Bennett, Southee (C) and Sodhi

India:

The Indians might think about a change or two as they look to inflict a whitewash with a win at the Bay Oval. While Samson might get another go at the top of the order, Rishabh Pant could get a game at the expense of Shreyas Iyer in the middle order. Kuldeep Yadav, who is yet to feature in this series, should come in for Yuzvendra Chahal with Bumrah also possibly getting a rest with a long part of the tour still remaining. Virat Kohli will be key for the Indians with the bat although the likes of Shardul Thakur and Manish Pandey also doing well off late. With momentum on their side, India should fancy their chances of yet another win on Sunday.

Possible XI: Samson, Rahul(WK), Kohli(C), Iyer/Pant, Dube, Pandey, Sundar, Shardul, Saini, Shami/Bumrah and Kuldeep.

Match Details:

New Zealand vs India, 5th T20

2nd February 2020, 12:30 PM IST

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report:

In the two Super Smash 2019-20 games played at the Bay Oval, spin played a key role with 158 being the average score. Another such sporting wicket should be on offer for this game with the batsmen having to spend some time in the middle before going big. There isn't any rain on the forecast which should pave the way for a good game of cricket as both teams will look forward to chasing under lights.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul is the leading run-scoring in this series with 179 runs in four games. He has been impressive at the top of the order and warranties a place in the fantasy side for the final T20. While Sanju Samson is another viable pick in spite of his knack of throwing away starts, Tim Seifert could also be picked with the Kiwi keeper scoring a well-paced fifty in the previous game.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli's performances haven't lived up to expectations with the Indian captain only scoring 105 runs at an average of 26.25. He will be itching to get some runs under his belt with the ODI and Test series on the horizon.

While Virat Kohli is a must have in the side, the likes of Martin Guptill and Manish Pandey also warranty a place in the side owing to their recent form and ability. While Pandey scored a brilliant 50 under pressure in Wellington, Guptill is due for a big knock and should get some runs on Sunday. Tom Bruce is a decent pick as well if an extra Kiwi batsman is required.

Allrounders: Mitchell Santner has gone about his work quitely with the left arm spinner picking three wickets in the series. Given his additional fielding and batting ability, Santner is a viable option for this game. Along with him, Daryl Mitchell is a fine option as well if the Kiwis were to bat first while Shivam Dube, who hasn't done much of note in the series, could be backed to get a few fantasy points in this game as well.

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi and Shardul Thakur have impressed in the series with each of them picking six wickets so far. Both of them are viable options and should be picked in the fantasy team. Kuldeep Yadav, who is likely to feature in the Indian XI on Sunday, should also pick a wicket or two with his variations being difficult to pick. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hamish Bennett should round the team with both of them showing glimpses of what they are capable of in the previous games.

Captain: Virat Kohli is the frontrunner for the multiplier options with his ability to churn out runs on a consistent basis. Given his ability to play spin and pace equally well, Kohli is a perfect choice on this surface. While Martin Guptill should also be backed to come up with a sizable contribution, Mitchell Santner's allround ability makes him a worthwhile multiplier option.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Lokesh Rahul, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Tim Southee.

Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Tim Seifert, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Tom Bruce, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner