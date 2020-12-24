New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st Test - Dec 26th, 2020

The first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan starts this Saturday at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. After a thoroughly entertaining T20I series, it's time for Pakistan and New Zealand to swap colour clothing for the traditional whites.

Pakistan, without captain Babar Azam, will be led by Mohammad Rizwan. Despite having a relatively inexperienced batting unit, Pakistan's strength lies in their potent bowling attack led by Mohammad Abbas. With Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi in their ranks, the visitors will fancy their chances in the series.

Meanwhile hosts New Zealand come into this series on the back of a stunning series win against the West Indies. Kane Williamson and the New Zealand bowlers were on song in that two-match series, which should hold them in good stead ahead of their clash against Pakistan.

Although the hosts are the favourites to come out on top, Pakistan cannot be underestimated at any cost, something New Zealand would have learnt in the T20I series. With valuable Test championship points on offer, both teams should give their best in what promises to a great game of Test cricket at the Bay Oval.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.

Pakistan

Advertisement

Mohd Rizwan (C), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah.

Predicted Playing-11s

New Zealand

Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (Captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (Wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell/Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner and Tim Southee.

Pakistan

Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan/Faheem Ashraf, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas.

Well played @TheRealPCB too good tonight led by the big hitting Mohammad Rizwan's 89. A four wicket victory at McLean Park to finish the T20I series 2-1.



Now we look forward to the Tests! 🏏#NZvPAK #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/1i7GlybLxG — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 22, 2020

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1st Test

Date: 26 December 2020, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bay Oval is a decent one to bat on, but it has enough in it for the pacers. With extra bounce and swing coming into play, batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before playing their strokes. The spinners could come into play as the game progresses, which could make for a pretty exciting contest. Given the bowler-friendly conditions on offer, both teams will ideally want to bowl first after winning the toss.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, K Williamson, R Taylor, S Masood, T Latham, F Alam, K Jamieson, M Abbas, N Wagner, S Afridi and T Boult.

Advertisement

Captain: R Taylor. Vice-Captain: T Boult.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rizwan, K Williamson, R Taylor, Abid Ali, T Latham, F Alam, Azhar Ali, N Shah, N Wagner, S Afridi and T Boult.

Captain: T Boult. Vice-Captain: K Williamson.