New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd Test - Jan 3rd, 2021

The second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to begin this Sunday at the Hagley Oval.

The Kiwis clinched a close win in the first Test courtesy of a good bowling performance. Batsmen Kane Williamson and BJ Watling also came up with the goods as New Zealand proved to be too strong for the tourists Pakistan, who also put up a spirited performance in the final innings.

Pakistan would take confidence from their fourth innings showing with Fawad Alam and Faheem Ashraf almost grinding out a draw. However, the tourists will look to put up a better showing in this Test with a lot of pressure on the shoulders of their openers, Abid Ali and Shan Masood.

The visitors are once again without the services of captain Babar Azam, which makes it even more challenging for the Pakistanis.

New Zealand are the overwhelming favourites for this game. Although Neil Wagner is ruled out of this game, his replacement Matt Henry should complement the pace trio of Boult, Southee and Jamieson.

With both teams eying a win in this Test, another entertaining game beckons at the Hagley Oval.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Will Young, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, BJ Watling, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult

Pakistan

Babar Azam(C), Mohd Rizwan, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohd Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah

Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand

Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson

Pakistan

Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

Date: 3rd January 2021, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The Hagley Oval has generally been a pace-friendly ground and that shouldn't be any different for this game. With extra bounce and swing on offer, the pacers will be licking their lips.

The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle and ride the early storm after which runs should come up easily. Both teams would want to bowl first and make good use of the conditions first-up on Sunday.

NZ vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohd Rizwan, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Trent Boult, Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Rizwan, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Tom Blundell, Vice-Captain: Trent Boult