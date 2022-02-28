NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022 Match 5

New Zealand Women will take on Australia Women in match number five of the ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on Tuesday.

New Zealand Women lost their first warm-up game against Pakistan Women. They couldn’t defend 229 and lost in the final over. Meanwhile, Australia Women recorded a comfortable win over West Indies Women. They scored 259 batting first and won by 90 runs.

NZ-W vs AU-W Squads

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Amelia Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frances Mackay, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Amanda Wellington

Match Details

Match: NZ-W vs AU-W

Date & Time: March 1st 2022, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

Pitch Report

A balanced track might be in store at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. There could be some movement for the pacers with the new ball and the spinners could find some turn as well. The batters might also enjoy the ball coming on to the bat nicely.

Today’s NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin is very good behind the stumps and she can contribute nicely with the bat in the middle-order.

Batters

Amy Satterthwaite was NZ-W’s top-scorer in the last warm-up fixture as she racked up an 85-ball 80.

All-rounders

Ellyse Perry had a solid all-round game against WI-W. She scored 62 runs with the bat and also picked up a couple of wickets.

Amelia Kerr is in fabulous form and had a magnificent ODI series against India Women recently. She bowled four overs and took one wicket against PAK-W.

Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland displayed some excellent all-round skills in the last game. She struck an unbeaten 54 before returning with figures of 2/19.

Top 5 best players to pick in NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ellyse Perry (AU-W): 139 points

Annabel Sutherland (AU-W): 130 points

Tahlia McGrath (AU-W): 98 points

Jess Kerr (NZ-W): 93 points

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W): 25 points

NZ-W vs AU-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for New Zealand Women vs Australia Women - ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Beth Mooney, Amy Satterthwaite, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Jess Kerr

Captain: Tahlia McGrath Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr

Dream11 Team for New Zealand Women vs Australia Women - ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up Matches 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Meg Lanning, Amy Satterthwaite, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Kerr

Captain: Ellyse Perry Vice-captain: Sophie Devine

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava