NZ-W vs EN-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s T20I Match – Mar 07, 2021

Just like the ODI series, the T20I series has panned out in a similar way, with England Women running through New Zealand Women in the first two games. In fact, in both the first two ODIs and the first two T20Is, England Women bowled first and restricted New Zealand Women to sub-par scores.

New Zealand Women have batted poorly throughout the series and have shown very little signs of improvement. On the bowling front, New Zealand Women haven't looked threatening enough.

Meanwhile, England Women have been superb with both the bat and ball. While the top-order has looked solid, the middle-order has scored runs too. Their bowling has simply been brilliant and England Women will be the favorites once again on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Brooke Halliday

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Kate Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley/Fran Wilson, Mady Villiers, Sophie Ecclestone/Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant, Freya Davies

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs England Women 3rd T20I

Date: March 7th 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Pitch Report

It will be the second successive game on the same surface at the Westpac Stadium on Sunday. With New Zealand facing Australia in the fifth T20I, it is going to be a used pitch, which is likely to assist the spinners. However, there might be some movement on offer for the fast bowlers with the new ball. Both teams would want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

NZ-W vs EN-W 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for New Zealand Women vs England Women 3rd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Tammy Beaumont, Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Mady Villiers, Sarah Glenn, Jess Kerr

Captain: Natalie Sciver Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Ellen Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn, Leigh Kasperek

Captain: Tammy Beaumont Vice-captain: Sophie Devine