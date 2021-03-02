NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s 1st T20I Match – Mar 03, 2021

After playing three ODI matches against each other, New Zealand Women and England Women will now engage in a three-game T20I series. Wellington will host all three fixtures, which will be played behind closed doors.

Both New Zealand Women and England Women last played T20I cricket back in September 2020. New Zealand Women flew down to Australia and played three T20Is, but lost the series 2-. Meanwhile, England Women were dominant against West Indies Women as they whitewashed the latter 5-0 in a home series.

England and New Zealand are two of the three most successful sides in the history of Women’s T20Is. However, New Zealand Women have an abysmal record against England Women. They have won just five games against England Women while losing 22. New Zealand Women will want to better their record against England Women in the upcoming series.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Brooke Halliday

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair/Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs England Women 1st T20I

Date: March 3rd 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Pitch Report

The track at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington generally favors the batsmen. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, with the batters able to play shots on the up. A score of 150 could well be par at the venue. On the bowling front, there might be some movement on offer with the new ball, while the spinners might also receive a little assistance as the match progresses.

NZ-W vs EN-W 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for New Zealand Women vs England Women, 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Fran Wilson, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Satterthwaite, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Katherine Brunt, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

Captain: Natalie Sciver; Vice-captain: Sophie Devine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Danielle Wyatt, Maddy Green, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

Captain: Heather Knight; Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr