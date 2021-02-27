NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s ODI Match – Feb 28, 2021

In what has been a completely one-sided series so far, England Women have been dominant and have brushed aside New Zealand Women in the first two games. In fact, both the ODIs have followed a similar pattern.

England Women bowled first and the White Ferns just couldn’t get going with the bat. They were bundled out under 200 on both occasions and the England top-order wiped out the chase in no time. England’s bowling has been top-notch and it has been a collective effort. With the bat, England’s top four have done the bulk of the scoring and have helped the side to easy wins.

On the other hand, the hosts New Zealand have just not been able to turn up with the bat. The top-order has crumbled in both games and it has been Brooke Halliday who has come to the rescue in the middle-order and brought some respectability to the total. The bowling has blown hot and cold as well.

The White Ferns will be desperate to avoid a whitewash and more importantly, end a 11-match losing streak in ODI cricket. The last time they tasted victory in ODI cricket was back in February 2019.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Natalie Dodd, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay

England Women: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Women: Natalie Dodd/Frances Mackay, Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone/Mady Villiers, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant/Freya Davies, Kate Cross

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs England Women

Date: February 28th 2021, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval in Dunedin is a good one to bat on. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and the batters can play shots on the up. However, there will most probably be some assistance for the bowlers as well. The pacers are likely to find some movement early on while the spinners will also get some turn. A score of around 240-250 could be par on this ground.

