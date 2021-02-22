New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ODI - February 23rd, 2021

The first ODI between New Zealand Women and England Women will take place at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

The White Ferns are back in action seeking to bounce back to winning ways after a disappointing series against Australia in October. They have made a few changes to their set-up, with youngsters Fran Jonas and Brooke Halliday in line for debuts in this game. However, they do have a truckload of experience to fall back on, with Sophie Devine leading the New Zealand Women with both bat and ball.

Meanwhile, England Women will play their first ODI in nearly 15 months, but they remain a force to be reckoned with in this format.

Led by Heather Knight, the England Women have a good balance of youth and experience, which should hold them in good stead in this series. A lot will ride on their top order and Natalie Sciver, one of the world's best all-rounders in the game.

However, home conditions should play into New Zealand Women's hands. Nevertheless, with both sides looking to land the first blow in this series, a cracking game of cricket could beckon at the Hagley Oval on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

England Women

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Predicted Playing 11s

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Natalie Dodd, Frankie Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr/Fran Jones.

England Women

Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross and Freya Davies/Natasha Farrant.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs England Women, 1st ODI.

Date: 23rd February 2021, at 6:30 AM IST.

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pitch Report

As was the case in the first T20 between New Zealand and Australia, a good batting surface could be on offer in this game too.

While there may not be much swing with the new ball, the ball could skid on with a hint of extra bounce off the surface.

The spinners are expected to come into play as the match progresses. Nevertheless, both teams could look to bat first, with anything above 250 runs likely to be a competitive total at the venue.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Dodd, A Satterthwaite, D Wyatt, F Wilson, A Kerr, F Mackay, N Sciver, S Devine, K Brunt, L Tahuhu and S Ecclestone.

Captain: N Sciver. Vice-Captain: S Devine.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Dodd, B Halliday, D Wyatt, F Wilson, A Kerr, H Knight, N Sciver, S Devine, K Brunt, L Tahuhu and S Ecclestone.

Captain: A Kerr. Vice-Captain: N Sciver.