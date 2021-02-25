New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ODI - February 26th, 2021

The second ODI between England Women and New Zealand Women takes place at the University Oval on Friday.

The English Women were bang on the money in the series-opener, with Heather Knight starring with the bat. They will look for another win, given their bowling unit's exploits in the previous game. With Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt due for big outings, England Women will fancy their chances of a win on Friday.

However, the White Ferns have a strong unit themselves, but they did have an off-day earlier in the week. With the likes of Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine itching to make amends, New Zealand are a force to be reckoned with.

While the English Women might be the favourites, New Zealand will have the advantage of familiar home conditions. Nevertheless, a cracking game of ODI cricket at the University Oval in Dunedin beckons.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Natalie Dodd, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

England Women

Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt.

Predicted Playing 11s

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Natalie Dodd, Frankie Mackay, Amy Satterthwaite, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (WK), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Fran Jones.

England Women

Danni Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (WK), Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross and Freya Davies/Natasha Farrant.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs England Women, 2nd ODI.

Date: 26th February 2021; 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

A cracker of a pitch beckons at the University Oval, with the batters set to enjoy the conditions in Dunedin.

However, the batters of both teams will need to keep an eye out for extra swing and seam that the bowlers could get early on. As the game progresses, spinners could also have a say in the proceedings.

250-270 should be a par score at this venue, with both teams likely to bat first after winning the toss.

New Zealand Women vs England Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Martin, A Jones, B Halliday, D Wyatt, A Satterthwaite, H Knight, N Sciver, A Kerr, S Ecclestone, S Glenn and L Tahuhu.

Captain: N Sciver. Vice-Captain: A Kerr.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Martin, F Wilson, B Halliday, D Wyatt, S Devine, H Knight, N Sciver, A Kerr, S Ecclestone, S Glenn and L Tahuhu.

Captain: S Devine. Vice-Captain: N Sciver.